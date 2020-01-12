Hockey East Commissioner searching in progress

Loading...

The search for a successor to Hockey East Commissioner Joe Bertagna, who held the position since he became the fourth commissioner of the competition on July 1, 1997, is warming up with a host of qualified candidates from a broad spectrum of the hockey and university administration world expects to be interviewed in the coming weeks.

The highly respected Bertagna, a former college player coach and commissioner who previously led the ECAC for 15 years and supervised the additions of Notre Dame and the University of Connecticut in Hockey East, had a leading role in including HE teams in the the popular Frozen Fenway, and involved in the innovative international event Friendship Four in Northern Ireland, had not renewed its contract as of June 30.

The 11-member Hockey East Association is supervised by an executive committee consisting of a three-man men’s competition and a three-man women’s competition. Currently, Boston University Athletic Director Drew Marrochello chairs the men’s committee, while University of Vermont assistant AD Joe Gervais, a former hockey player from Catamount, chairs the women’s group. The position changes every academic year in alphabetical order according to school.

Hockey East has hired Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based company specializing in academic health sciences; undertake; higher education; and sports. Daniel Parker, son of the company’s founder, and a current vice president and general manager, is believed that sport handles the HE project.

Among a plethora of unconfirmed candidate names being sought, are Steve Metcalf, deputy director of athletics at the University of New Hampshire and recently chairman of the NCAA Division 1 men’s ice hockey committee; Joe D’Antonio, current commissioner of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and a former Big East administrator; Nate Ewell, director of communication with College Hockey Inc.; and Brian Smith, currently associated Hockey East commissioner. All official candidates will be formally interviewed through a two-pronged trial with HE men’s coaches Norm Bazin from UMass Lowell and Mike Cavanaugh from UConn and a third unnamed men’s coach. Three unidentified female coaches are also involved in the interview process.

“We have made a process and we have made a profile. We have hired a research firm to help us with this. So there is a process and we are rising, now. We have a wide range of qualified candidates that we have identified and which we will interview in the coming weeks, “BU’s Marrochello told the Bode.” I expect a lot of activity in the coming weeks. “

An unconfirmed rumor has confronted the new commissioner with a mandate to steer HE in highly targeted marketing and branding and to show an ability to identify new areas for fundraising, but Marrochello did not buy it.

“It’s not just about branding and marketing. I heard that on the rumor mill too. I’m sure the new Commissioner will come up with new ideas and I think they’ll have a new perspective on that, but I think there many different skills will be needed by this new person, “Marrochello said. “I also think that we are more inclusive than exclusive. If they are a qualified candidate, we want to talk to them. “

Marrochello said he hopes the transition of power will be completed by the HE league meetings in collaboration with the annual convention of the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) in Naples, Fla., From April 22-25. Coincidentally, the AHCA recently extended the contract of its executive director for another four years. His name: Joe Bertagna.

Quiz of the week: Who was the first Hockey East Commissioner? Answer below.

Slapshots

Good efforts from Becker’s freshman Katie Puumala (2-2-4) from Framingham against N.E. College; Colby’s Tess Dupre (3-1-4) from Dover and Lexi Cafiero (0-4-4) v Plymouth State; Harvard sophomore Jack Drury (3-1-4) versus Yale. … Nichol’s second-year student Curtis Carlson (3-2-5) and first-year student Nate Foster (0-4-4) were sharp against St. Michael. … Nazareth defeated Plymouth State, 3-2, but Panther’s freshman Becca Bridge had 50 saves. … Castleton tied Nichols, 1-1, thanks to 52 rescues from junior Katlyn Hathaway of Pembroke. … Babson and Hobart skated to a scoreless draw when Holliston junior Brad Arvinitis had 47 stops. His Babson teammate Aidan Murphy of Walpole defeated Skidmore 4-1 the next night to remain unbeaten (7-0-1) in eight starts. … Suffolk fought against Trinity, 1-1, with Julia McLellan making 52 saves. … UMass-Boston senior Caty Flagg van Methuen had a busy week with 45 saves in a 2-1 disrupted win over Colby and 47 more in a 2-0 loss for Middlebury.

Quiz Answer: Hockey Hall of Fame and former Providence College major Lou Lamoriello. Drop the puck!