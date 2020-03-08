Hockey East monitoring coronavirus data

Hockey East is closely monitoring the situation regarding the coronavirus threat and has taken preliminary steps, including waving off handshakes in the traditional post-game lines. Players and coaches have been instructed to fist-bump if so inclined and for players to keep equipment gloves on.

In the event the situation worsens, a decision to postpone the semifinal and final of the 36th annual tournament “would need to come from the (TD) Garden and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” according to HE Commissioner Joe Bertagna.

HE spokesman Brian Smith indicated the 11-team league is “following the lead” of the NCAA Task Force, which has been set up in conjunction with the growing health problem. Both Bertagna and Smith explained that under current league rules, should the tournament be canceled, newly crowned regular season champion, Boston College, would draw the league’s automatic bid to the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which has regional events from March 27 to 29, before conducting the Frozen Four in Detroit from April 9 to 11.

Hockey East has dealt with a health issues before, in particular a measles breakout at local colleges in 1985. In one memorable game played on Wednesday, Feb. 27, that year, Boston University defeated UMass Lowell, 5-3, in front of no fans at Walter Brown Arena. There were 28 media, the ice-surfacing crew, and a handful of campus and Boston police on hand. Longtime BU sports info guru Ed Carpenter quipped, “We have more doughnuts here tonight than people.”

BU forward Chuck Sullivan, of Winthrop, arguably spent years telling pals of how he scored a pair goals, including the game-winner that night, although no one probably believes him. Sullivan had 24-24-48 in 79 career games. BU drew other goals from John Cullen, Scott Shaunessy and Peter Marshall. Also, that night, UML great Jon Morris scored the first-ever goal for the then-Chiefs at Walter Brown Arena. Morris remains the HE career leader with 177 points.

Coincidentally, No. 6 seed BU will travel to face No. 3 seed UML in a best-of-3 HE quarterfinal series at Tsongas Center starting Friday. The River Hawks have won five of its last six quarterfinal series with the only loss coming last year to BU, 2-1. In all, UML has won 11 of the previous 14 HE series it has hosted. UML has not played a single “road” playoff game since Norm Bazin took over in 2011-12 with all games being at home or neutral sites.

Speaking of BU, a total of 16 former members of its 1995 NCAA Championship team, led by captain Jacques Joubert, were on hand for a brief between period ceremony during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Northeastern. That 1994-95 BU team scored 224 goals, third-highest in program history, trailing only the 1995-96 (236) and 1990-91 (234) squads.

Quiz of the Week

Three goaltenders own a goals-against-average under 2.00 for their Hockey East careers. Who are they? Hint: All three played in the NHL and two this season. Answer below.

Trophy Season

NU women won a third straight HE title by drubbing UConn, 9-1 as MVP Alina Mueller (1-3-4), of Switzerland, and Chloe Aurard (1-3-4), of France, and wing mate Jess Schryver (2-1-3) dominated. … How about Bruins draft pick Jeremy Swayman turning aside all 48 shots he faced to blank Providence, 1-0? Another B’s selection, Yale center Curtis Hall, scored twice as the Bulldogs beat Union, 4-1, to force a Game 3. Hall has a team-high 17 goals in 26 games.

Plymouth State freshman Myles Abbate, of Norwell, and JR Barone each posted 2-1-3 numbers to pace the Panthers to a 6-2 win over UMass Dartmouth and earn their first-ever back-to-back MASCAC titles. … Norwich claimed the NEHC title with a 3-0 win over Hobart behind junior forward Jordan Hill (2-1-3) and 29 stops from senior Tom Aubrun (23-2-2). … Norwich women kept pace, winning 9-1 over Suffolk to grab the title behind four-point efforts by Methuen senior Amanda Conway (3-1-4) and Tewksbury freshman Julia Masotta (2-2-4). Ann-Frederique Guay added two goals. Conway leads the country with 31-27-58, has scored 115 goals, 72 assists in 110 career games.

Kudos to NESCAC men’s champion Wesleyan, which beat Trinity, 7-2, behind Walker Harris (1-3-4) and 38 saves from Tim Sestak. Harris has 104 points in 104 career games. The Cardinal, which earlier won the Saint Anselm Thanksgiving Tourney, and 55th Codfish, reached the final when freshman defenseman Jake Lachance, of Andover, scored his first goal in 24 career games to beat Williams, 3-2, in overtime. Lachance is the son of ex-BU and NHL skater Scott Lachance and grand-son of BU coaching legend Jack Parker. … Amherst owns the NESCAC women’s crown after defeating Middlebury, 2-1, on a goal by junior forward Emma Flynn. … Bentley swept Canisius from the Atlantic Hockey playoffs and has a hat trick by Ryan Gorowsky and 27 saves from Aidan Pelino to thank. … Princeton stunned Dartmouth twice in OT as Westwood sophomore Christian O’Neill scored a career-high two goals in Game 1. O’Neill is the son (father, Jeff) and grandson (Don) of former BC skaters. … Harvard dispatched St. Lawrence, as sophomore Jack Drury matched a career high with four points (2-2-4) and reached the 20-goal plateau. Defenseman Reilly Walsh (2 goals, 2 assists) and freshman Jack Rathbone (goal, 2 assists), of West Roxbury, played key roles in the sweep.

Olympic musings

The 1980 “Miracle on Ice” squad was duly recognized for its 40th anniversary during a between period ceremony at BU last week but the 60th anniversary of the 1960 U.S. Olympic gold medalists went unnoticed around most locales. Harvard legend Bill Cleary, who had 7 goals and 7 assists in 7 games to lead the Americans in scoring in 1960, received a congratulatory call on the anniversary of Team USA’s 9-4 thumping of the former Czechoslovakia for the gold medal, from the son of former Olympic teammate and ex-Bruin Tom Williams, who passed away in 1992. Most old time fans will recall that the smooth skating Williams ended a 10-year span of no Americans in the NHL when he joined the Bruins in 1961-62.

Quiz answer

Maine’s Jimmy Howard (1.92), NU’s Cayden Primeau (1.96) and Notre Dame’s Cal Peterson (1.99). Drop the puck!