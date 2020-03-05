[hockey-mentor-oltmans-eyes-twenty-match-run-up-in-advance-of-sultan-azlan-shah-cup]

Roelant Oltmans’ coaching workforce has now created get hold of with numerous countries to prepare for pleasant matches all through April and Could to sustain the team’s match physical fitness. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March five ― Nationwide men’s hockey squad head mentor Roelant Oltmans is aiming for his staff to perform up to 20 international matches just before they march into the 2020 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey event which has been rescheduled to September.

His coaching crew has now produced make contact with with several international locations to prepare for pleasant matches during April and Could to maintain the team’s match physical fitness. Also on the playing cards is a European tour in July.

“Twenty matches are alright ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup,” Oltmans informed reporters soon after the nationwide squad teaching session at the Nationwide Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil right here right now.

The tournament, in the beginning slated to just take place from April 11 to 18, has been postponed because of to the Covid-19 condition.

The 29th edition of the function will be Oltmans’ 1st major levels of competition due to the fact he commenced as head coach of the Malaysian Tigers in October 2018.

“We will be getting the New Zealand group in June. It is most likely that will occur to Kuantan and we will play a quantity of matches there,” he mentioned.

Oltmans said with the presence of a new established of players, it would be good to see how they accomplish on the worldwide stage.

On the postponement of the event due to Covid-19, he explained the health and fitness of the players is extra significant than hockey at this moment.

Countrywide defender, Muhammad Razie Abdul Rahim, meanwhile, reported the tournament’s postponement will permit extra time for the nationwide team’s rebuilding system.

The 32-yr-outdated, even so, also believes there was no better yardstick of a team’s development than playing towards worldwide opposition.

The organising committee of the 2020 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has proposed that the event be held from September 24 to October three. ― Bernama