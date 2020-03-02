hockey-notes:-northeastern-appears-to-be-like-to-regroup

A few-time reigning Beanpot champion Northeastern has hit tough times, falling to eighth put in the Hockey East standings heading into this weekend’s household-and-dwelling series with Boston University. The Huskies are coming off a beautiful sweep by Vermont about the weekend.

“Well, we missing the past two weekends, dropped 4 video games, which is collectively the most we’ve lost all year. Now, we just have to get back to Boston and have a fantastic 7 days of observe. We know upcoming weekend is the very last weekend of the time. If we really don’t engage in properly, the time finishes. We have plenty of more mature fellas that have performed more than enough significant online games that never want the season to conclusion. We might be able to get a healthier body back, and if we can do that it will give us a small extra juice in the lineup,” said NU mentor Jim Madigan, referring to sophomore Tyler Madden (19 objectives, 18 assists in 27 games), who hurt his still left hand blocking a shot at UMass-Lowell on Feb. 14 and has skipped five games.

Speaking of NU’s highway woes at Vermont, the Catamounts 1st win in league enjoy represented the 300th of his career and No. 250 at UVM for Vermont coach Kevin Sneddon, who is leaving after the remaining recreation at UMass on Thursday. “Words are not able to convey my gratitude to the followers for supplying a terrific weekend for our staff,” stated Sneddon. “Our seniors are worthy of this second and I am outside of thrilled the weekend ended this way. A single extra to go!”

It also appears UVM senior goalie Stefanos Lekkas is heading to come up shy of the UVM record for goaltender vocation will save, held by Bruins legend Tim Thomas with three,950. Lekkas has 3,869 with a single sport still left and sits No. seven all-time in NCAA history. The leading 6: Michigan’s Robbie Moore (4,434 from 1973-76), Michigan State’s Jeff Lerg (three,996 from 2006-09), UVM’s Thomas, Western Michigan’s Glenn Healy (three,933 from 1982-85), Minnesota-Duluth’s Rick Heinze (three,899 from 1975-78) and UMD’s Brant Nicklin (three,880 from 1996-2000).

Quiz of the Week

This NHL great won eight Stanley Cups with Montreal and later won a further Cup as an NHL coach. Nevertheless, his American coaching debut arrived as an assistant to the late great Herbie Hammond at Plattsburgh State. Who is he? Solution underneath.

Trophy year

BC coach Jerry York coined the time period ‘Trophy Season’ and profitable the hardware by no means will get tedious for the previous Eagle. Soon after dispatching rival, Boston University, 4-one, on Saturday amid a festive ambiance, BC won a 17th frequent season Hockey East title in 36 many years and enhanced its mark at Agganis Arena to 14-4-two. “It’s not the rink,” stated York. “You have to have great golf equipment to have achievement in opposition to excellent teams.”

BC senior captain David Cotton, who spurned overtures from the Carolina Hurricanes to return for a fourth year, drew praise from his coach. Cotton scored an insurance policy intention, to file the 127th level of his occupation and moved into the prime 50 all-time at The Heights, bumping former pepperpot Ed Rauseo (126 details in 126 online games). Cotton’s tally was No. 57, pulling him alongside Austin Cangelosi (2013-2017), Bob Reardon (1970-73), and Ben Smith (2006-2010) for No. 45. York thinks he has it on good authority that his all-freshmen line of Mike Hardman, Alex Newhook and Matt Boldy will return intact subsequent 12 months. “In moms’ we have faith in,” quipped York.

Slapshots

Kudos to BU junior David Farrance, who picked up his 26th guide on senior captain Patrick Curry’s target Saturday night and achieved 40 details, the 1st Terriers defenseman to hit that plateau considering the fact that all-time excellent Tom Poti had 42 again in 1996-97. .. UMass junior All-American John Leonard of hometown Amherst paces the NCAA with 27 aims, 4 in advance of his closest pursuer.

Harvard, which began the time at six–, but is seven-10-6 given that, hosts St. Lawrence in a greatest-of-3 first round series, starting on Friday. Appear for Harvard to depend on its trio of 30-level scorers in Nick Abuzzese (13-26-39), Jack Dury (18-14-34) and Casey Dornbach (12-22-34) and defensemen Jack Rathbone of West Roxbury and Reilly Walsh. … Cornell girls are a staggering 27-one-3 and would not be where they are without the need of the excellent play of junior Finley Frechette and sister Gillis, a sophomore, from Weston. Gillis has 16-13-29 though Finley has 5-three-eight totals.

UMass-Dartmouth twins Sean and Steve Leonard were superb in a 6- blanking of Worcester State with Sean erupting for a occupation-superior five factors (one-four-five) and Steve contributed a few helps. UMD freshman Daniel Davidson stopped 24 photographs and has 4 straight shutouts. … Norwich senior Tom Aubrun is having a time for the ages with a country-best 22-two-2, ..80 GAA and .965 SP to go with 12 shutouts. … Norwich skaters Amanda Conway (2-two-4), Julia Masotta of Tewksbury (-4-four), and Ann-Frederique Guay (one-3-four) experienced massive video games versus Plymouth Condition. Conway (28-26-54), a senior from Methuen, and Sophie McGovern (18-23-41) are the top rated-two in nationwide scoring stats.

Salve Regina junior Danny Eruzione, son of ex-Holy Cross star Vinny and nephew of BU’s Mike, had five-details (two-three-5) to conquer Western New England. Yale heart Charlotte Welch of Winchester bagged four factors (three-1-4) at Harvard. Also, Westfield senior Daniel Backstrom scored all 3 plans to edge Salem Point out, three-2, whilst Wentworth freshman Connor Carbo had 51 saves to stun Curry, two-one.

Quiz Answer

Jacques Lemaire. Drop the puck!