Hockey world reacts to 2019-20 NHL season banned due to coronavirus – Up News Info

On the afternoon of March 12, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced that the league “will stop the 2019-20 season starting with tonight’s games,”; following the NBA’s decision to close after a Utah Jazz member tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) last night.

It was a swift and powerful move that affected not only the teams’ front office players and staff, but also arena employees and members of the media.

Everyone involved understands why the movement was needed to facilitate and curb the spread of what has become a global pandemic. Of course, they also took to social media to express not only their feelings about the current state and season break, but how strange life is without hockey.

Coronavirus and the NHL: Tracking how the pandemic has affected the hockey landscape

While I am disappointed that we are not playing now, nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone. The league did the right thing today. Thanks to 5 Line for their tremendous support. We have the best fans in the world and will beat him together. 💪

– Nick Foligno (@NickFoligno) March 12, 2020

These are periods of stress and uncertainty for the world. Dealing With #coronavirus In my two worlds of medicine and the NHL it reminds me to practice what I try to preach: “Check what you can and leave what you can’t.” Stay calm (wash your hands) and move on (cleverly).

– Hayley Wickenheiser (@ wick_22) March 12, 2020

The drop-off point between the # Callers-Islanders would have 15 minutes. The saddledome is very quiet. A strange and unforgettable day.

– Wes Gilbertson (@WesGilbertson) March 13, 2020

Crazy news for the past 24 hours, no doubt it affects people all over the world in different ways. @NHL You have done the right thing by taking this pause to help the risk of spreading this virus. Hope to get back on the ice soon and play in front of our fans!

– Evander Kane (@ evanderkane_9) March 13, 2020

