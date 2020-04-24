Hokkaido Forces To Repeat The Lock After Returning Coronavirus

Japan’s northern Hokkaido island provides a valuable lesson in the next phase of the war on COVID-19. It worked fast and contained the first outbreak of the coronavirus with a closing of 3 weeks. However, when the governor lifted the sanctions, the second outbreak was worsened. Twenty-six days later, the island returned to its destination.

A doctor who helped coordinate government operations said he hoped things had not been done. “Now I regret it, We should not take immediate action, ”said Dr. Kiyoshi Nagase, president of the Hokkaido Medical Association, told TIME.

The Hokkaido story is a great find for leaders all over the world when considering coronavirus locking: Experts say restrictions are lifted quickly and soon due to pressure from the local market, coupled with memories. insecurity in the decline of infection.

“Hokkaido has shown, for example, that what is happening in the United States with the creation of different governors is very dangerous; Of course you cannot close traffic jams but you need to put some power in one place,” Kazuto said. Suzuki, Assistant Dean of National Politics at the University of Hokkaido. “That’s what we know now: Even if you control the first wave, you can’t stay calm.”

The Japanese region of 5.3 million people, known for its beautiful rock formations and a long history of farming and fishing, is the first area in Japan to see the outbreak of Coronavirus. It is in stark contrast to the great island of Japan, Honshu, with its cities dotted with the high seas. And her response to COVID-19 was very different. Hokkaido leaders have acted swiftly and decisively, as the national government has been criticized for moving slowly to stop the spread elsewhere. Japan still has no definite COVID-19 compared to other countries – 12,400 – but the numbers have more than doubled in the past two weeks, alarming national health officials.

The first step

The story of Hokkaido starts on January 31, at the annual snow festival in the capital of Sapporo Island. More than two million people attended Wintry’s traditional festival, marveling at the great ice skating and dining on the hotpot. Most of them are Chinese tourists, on vacation for the Lunar New Year.

Early in the ceremony, Hokkaido doctors saw the first coronavirus patient, a woman from Wuhan, China. After that, many Chinese tourists became ill and soon the virus spread in the population.

On February 28, exactly one month after the first lawsuit was filed, there were 66 hearings, the highest in every province, and the disease was accelerating, so the governor declared a state of emergency. At a press conference at the time, Nagase praised the government’s speed and said it could serve as a model for the country.

Schools closed, as do many restaurants and businesses, though they were not forced to close them. In Japan, the government cannot use the police or the military to carry out the closure, it can only be asked — and in some cases be urged — even for businesses to close. This is in part because the country’s constitution, written after the Second World War with the help of Americans, has a strong restriction on the right to freedom to avoid fascism.

Mostly though, people are full. Yoshfumi Tokosumi, a former editor of the group, said, “Hokkaido residents are very obedient, and cold at this time of year, so people lock themselves in with a hot water heater,” said Yoshfumi Tokosumi, another former editor of the organization. Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper.

Confidence of safety

By mid-March, the health crisis had begun to calm down – new cases were in volatile numbers and even in some cases on other days – but complaints from the private sector increased.

The two Hokkaido’s two major industries – agriculture and tourism – have been destroyed. Farmers cause food waste because restaurants and lunch programs have stopped buying it. It is estimated that 50 food processing companies have been lost. And the Hokkaido dairy industry suffered so much that the Department of Agriculture launched a video showing a factory worker fattening a cow, to encourage people to drink more milk.

In turn, tourism is being reduced by preventing traffic and emergency measures. In Kutchan, the park which has more snow than any other place in the world, is missing ice and other tourists, said Mayor Kazushi Monji. “We have seen almost no hotel reservations since the state of emergency was declared and the damage to small businesses has been severe.”

Riverside Minoya, a 30-year-old water company in Otaru, saw its stock price fall by 95% from last year. Owner Kazuomi Minoya, 50, who inherited the business from his father has had a hard time keeping it up by tourists and local shoppers. Beyond this island, barbers, taxi drivers and vacationers tell a similar story.

In March, Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki tried to stay locked up and endure economic hardship, or consider it a health hazard. Suzuki is popular, with almost 90% confidence rating. At 39, he is the youngest governor of the country. He also has close ties to the national government, which has strong support from the business sector and is under pressure from him, said Suzuki, an international political lecturer.

“The Hokkaido Ministry of Commerce is opposed to the state of emergency, but the governor also asked Hokkaido to set an example for other Japanese people on how the pills are processed,” said Aya Hasegawa, a Hokkaido reporter Shimbun newspaper.

On March 18, Suzuki gathered his advisers and decided it was time to ease the restrictions. Nagase, a physician who helped coordinate government operations, said at that time, officials had little understanding of the virus and how quickly it could spread. “Hokkaido is the beginning of an explosion here, so we’re working really hard in the dark.” With insufficient data, the doctors made their recommendations on the idea that coronavirus was as infectious as flu. Nagase said he now regretted not sending more trials from the beginning.

The next day, the governor announced that he would lift the state of emergency, but he urged residents to continue to socialize and stay home if they are sick. He also said Hokkaido would close 34 public schools, as well as several public schools. He called it a “Hokkaido product,” which residents will work to prevent infection while continuing their social and economic activities.

The second is much bigger than the first one

This announcement from the sanctions came just before the weekend; Hokkaido residents flooded the streets lurking in the cafes, celebrating the end of the weeks of their imprisonment. Nagase said it may have triggered a second outbreak.

Fuelarin used the oil, people from other parts of Japan saw Hokkaido take a rest and start walking there. Some students are university students in major cities, who moved to Hokkaido when classes were canceled in April, Nagase said. Others are big companies that usually start new jobs that year; when the state of emergency was lifted, businesses shipped fresh supplies from Tokyo and Osaka to Hokkaido.

Maybe this led to more infections and soon the second burst was a full bloom. By April 9 — exactly three weeks after the closure — and the total number of new comments: 18 in one day. “Officials thought of people coming from abroad but did not think that migrating from abroad could cure the disease,” said Hironori Sasada, a professor of political science at Hokkaido University.

On April 14, Hokkaido was forced to declare a state of emergency for the second time. The island has 279 lawsuits filed, an increase of nearly 80% from the time the governor moved to the first lockdown less than a month ago. As of Wednesday, 495 people had been infected in Hokkaido.

Businesses are now ready for the program. Tetsuya Fujiawara, CEO of Smile Sol, a group of ten restaurants in Hokkaido, said that while sales are down 60%, it would be better to lock-in bars than “cure levels” which is it can ease the obstruction and be released as the disease progresses.

Nagase is concerned that Japan as a whole has not learned from Hokkaido’s mistakes, though. “I’m on the committee of the Japanese Medical Association and we are pushing the central government to take national measures, but it is back in economy: because of the economic situation, it really is difficult to lock down in Japan.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the passage of a state of emergency on April 7 for seven provinces, but did not include Hokkaido. On April 16, it spread throughout the country, noting that the virus had spread as people moved between the provinces. In early May, the country will celebrate one of its biggest holidays of the year, the Weekend, when people are traveling around the country on holiday. National officials advised people to stay and Suzuki, the Hokkaido governor, warned of an important exit.

Regarding Nagase, a doctor who has an answer in Hokkaido, a difficult lesson that he and the monarchs have learned, saying, until there is a cure or cure, everyone takes their own responsibility and understands it, “really it is not possible. until next year that we can secure these locks safely. ”

