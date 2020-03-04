[Holbrook, Faculty of Charleston choose down Clemson, 11-two]

CLEMSON, S.C. – Donald Hansis went 3-for-4 with two homers and 6 RBIs to lead Higher education of Charleston to an 11-two victory in excess of No. 21 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Cougars, who took a one- guide in the period collection, enhanced to 8-2, although the Tigers dropped to 9-three. The two teams close the year sequence on March 31 at Segra Park in Columbia, S.C.

Hansis lined a two-out grand slam in the very first inning, then Ari Sechopoulos laced a two-operate homer in the third inning. Hansis led off the sixth inning with his next homer of the match. The Cougars included four operates in the seventh inning.

Thadd James (one-) attained the get in reduction, as he pitched one.two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Clemson starter Mack Anglin (one-) suffered the loss, as he surrendered four runs in one.1 innings pitched.

Clemson begins ACC enjoy this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium when it faces Boston Higher education in a a few-recreation series, beginning Friday at four p.m. The to start with one,000 supporters acquire a absolutely free established of trading playing cards.