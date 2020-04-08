Holding a small bag in Michelle Money’s daughter’s mouth: She’ll update

Michelle Money that her daughter is “back” after all an unfortunate accident left for 15 years in the ICU for life support.

On Tuesday, “The Bachelor” The alum offered an update on the condition of his daughter Brielle, sharing some important information after the teen’s brain surgery. While Brielle remains in a medical coma, Money claims her daughter is “moving” and “trying to wake up” and even tried to cough.

“There’s a lot to overcome now. We got rid of him on Propofol. He got into paralysis,” Money, 39 years old. ” “I watched my daughter try to cough. She’s back. It’s a good day.”

“It’s emotional, it’s fast but it’s done well, it’s peaceful,” added the former reality star. “He’s trying to wake up. It’s a great day tomorrow.”

Although her daughter was interrogated, Money said it would “take a few days” to remove Brielle’s body.

“She didn’t look like she could open her eyes and be like, ‘Hi, Mom,” she said, jokingly, “I can’t wait for this baby to come and I can cry. I’ll give her the biggest hug. . I miss him. “

Last Tuesday, Money shared her story on Instagram and shared a video of Brielle’s “need for a healthy brain”. He also sent a picture holding a bag of yellow liquid.

“Just holding my daughter’s taste. What do you want to do?” he wrote next to the picture.

After visiting Brielle at the hospital, Money shared more details about her daughter’s condition. On the day of the victory, the Utah native posted an Instagram video of her car saying: “I saw my daughter move her fingers. She was starting to get tired. She also has pneumonia, which is very common for her.” the situation as usual. “

“There are so many things now. She’s moving,” Money continued, thanking everyone for their support as well. “He’s dead on drugs. There’s a lot of wins! It seems like seven.”

“We’re taking our daughter back!” he concludes, sharing his confidence the next day.

Also on Tuesday, Money’s wife and Brielle’s father, Ryan, also posted a review and entered into details of the 15-year-old’s medical condition. As Money shared in the past, parents cannot visit their daughter at the same time because of coronavirus infection.

“So Brielle went through 4 major floods (medicines): Propofol, Dilaudid (pain management), Versed (reducing and disrupting), and Vecuronium or Vec being weak,” he shared in a Instagram. “Propofol is the most important medication they have given to deal with pressure in their brain. When the pressure is on, they usually rise to propofol.

“GOD drove him out of propofol, which is NEW miracle,” she said, adding that Brielle “tried to open her eyes.” “I can’t believe it; Brielle is trying to wake up. We have been without Brie for over a week and we are so excited about it and can’t wait !!!!!”

“They will still maintain their grip because they have the Bolt / Sensor, the Drain and the breath,” Ryan said. “The next step is to respond to commands such as,” put my finger down, ” Give me a back, ” can you open your eyes, ‘etc., or if they see pain, such as stretching their legs or arms . She has pneumonia and her lungs need a little help. We’re happy, however, with this development and her eyes can’t wait to see her. !! “

The former couple’s remake comes after Money shared a video showing Brielle for years. The emotional film, which is set in the band “Stand Up,” was created by Money’s friend Jessie Miller.

Money talking first about Brielle’s car accident last month, describing it as the “worst experience” of her life.

