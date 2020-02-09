Holiday De-Stress Tips by Venus by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Given the square of Venus and Uranus, it is best to give yourself permission to treat the holidays like other days of the year. That should take some pressure off this stress roller coaster. Tell yourself that you relax your muscles and loosen a tight mental grip. Tune in to your breathing and let thoughts drift away in the thin, cold air.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Observing is a form of love. Not noticing is more the opposite of love than hate. Just as love can bind and heal, neglect can cut and injure. Today you will notice the attention that people give you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Doing things alone is one of the great joys of life. Discovery is a particularly satisfactory subset of the category. Finding something that was not in the guide can be wonderful.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Speculating how others feel is more useful than furious, but the most loving thing is to go there and live and fight alongside a person, to what extent you can. Love is in the trenches.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Feelings, such as trees, are inherently messy. When trees change, they ignore things – pollen, leaves, the scent of splendor … It is a time to think about what your feelings contribute.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). After controlling your days for a few weeks, it is very relaxing to let the day do what it wants. This is your chance! And if everything culminates in a long nap, you get more power!

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). There is an ambitious feeling these days, as if you were dressed for the party that you always wanted to be invited to. Trust that things happen for you and that it is only a matter of time.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You are the best in yourself. Even if they would try it (and they will try it because you do something too interesting to make it look so good), they would not come close.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Decide how long you want to dedicate yourself to a project. If you want it done quickly, you go alone. If you want to make this a permanent part of your world, go with someone who is traveling.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Looking back, you don’t know how you did it. Looking ahead produces an equally astonishing feeling. But it will work. Action is much more effective than the memory of projection.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You don’t show everything you have – you don’t even feel like it! That’s for the new people who don’t know better, or the insecure ones, or those who are afraid they don’t have enough. You play it cool while you keep your belongings to yourself.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). They are strange things that come to mind: a brief interaction with a stranger or a conversation you had ten years ago. Why is this relevant now? Maybe it’s not. Breath. Find a focus that is worthy of you.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). It is said that the best inventions are fed in hardship. Maybe, but many good ideas have other roots, for example in the playfulness of a carefree moment. Your creativity will come without suffering.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 22). A talent on which you can lean this year is your inclusiveness. Because you give people the feeling that they have a purpose for you and feel that they belong where you are, you will earn loyalty and love. The best part is that it is so easy for you to see the good and to cherish what seems. A windfall is coming in February. Virgo and Scorpio love you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 41, 12, 7 and 2.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: Venus and Uranus stir up excitement on the heels of the winter solstice for the light festival that is Hanukkah. The first candle on the Hanukkah menorah will be lit in a song as the moon moves through the early degrees of spiritual Scorpio. The night has an atmosphere of mystery and magic.

Christmas Eve has a happy triangle of Capricorn sun and Uranus in Taurus, the sign of material things. Gifts will give birth. Quality will prevail. Luxury will be worth it. Christmas Day there is a new lunar strip with a new moon, followed by a solar eclipse the next day. Capricorn is the sign of tradition, and since the new moon is an ideal starting date, new traditions will begin (although it can be seen afterwards after Christmas to realize exactly which rituals, actions, words, and events were the ones trapped).

Kwanzaa and Boxing Day let Jupiter’s abundant nature shine on the day, and an evening nod of dreamy Neptune is a good omen for a pleasant, dreamy vacation. Things are really going into a familiar mode on Friday when Jupiter will certainly exaggerate what power dynamics is already there. I wish you a happy holiday!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: A series of hits such as “All About That Bass” opened a multitude of options for Meghan Trainor, including jury for television talent and the voice of the Fairy Godmother in “Playmobil: The Movie”. The ambitious Capricorn has a birth sun, Mars, Uranus and Neptune all dominated by moguls. Natal Mercury and Venus are in fiery Sagittarius, a source of endless moxie and enthusiasm.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM

Last updated: Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 8:55:03 AM -0800