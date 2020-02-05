Holiday week adventures close to home

Here comes the February school holiday and if you love most people, even the thought of the prices of airlines and dragging the kids to somewhere far away is just too much to wear. But the years fly by and we want to share special experiences with the family. What is a last-minute parent to do?

Even at this late time, there are simple – and drivable – ways to make your children’s holiday week magical. Consider these two local escapes,

Legoland Discovery Center Boston and the Row Hotel on Assembly Square: Have the children pack their bags accordingly for this magical escape. They need both winter clothing (for walks outside of exploring the cool neighborhood) and a bathing suit (for splashing in the indoor pool). Tell them to take their magazines and cameras with them for memories, and especially: their imagination. The special Family Fun package at the Row Hotel offers a family of four exciting adventures, all with the Boston skyline in sight.

The building is modern and cool. You can easily check in (parking is free) and the children will be surprised by a special (and secret) children’s facility. From there you have so much to choose from. Your morning starts with a harvest table breakfast with a homemade pancake and waffle bar. Then your day can go in different ways. Special discount cards for guests are available at the nearby Legoland Discovery Center – a paradise of fun and exploration. You also benefit from discounts for shopping, entertainment and dining at Assembly Row (bowling, painting workshops, cool shopping and more). Back at the hotel, the swimming pool invites the children to active fun. Then, after dinner, family movie nights with adult socials take place on site.

Legoland Discovery Center Boston, 598 Assembly Row, Somerville; boston.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/

The Row Hotel, 360 Foley St., Somerville; assemblyrow.com/visit/hotel/

A jester greets guests to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Boston in Somerville. Photo courtesy of LEGOLAND, via Marlo Marketing

The Row Hotel at Assembly Square offers Movie Night for families. Photo courtesy of The Row Hotel, via Marlo Marketing

February 06, 2020 – The Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster is organizing the Wizarding Week for Harry Potter fans during the school vacation week in February. Photo courtesy of Ocean Edge Resort, via Diamond Public Relations



The Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster has treats for adults during the Wizarding Week. Photo courtesy of Ocean Edge Resort, via Diamond Public Relations

Wizard Week at the Ocean Edge Resort: Instead of just reading about Harry Potter, you and your family can live the Hogwarts life all week at the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster.

Muggles and wizards are welcome, and the magic begins the moment you arrive. The Sorting Hat places every member of the family in their Hogwarts home. You can create a magic wand for all upcoming adventures. Families can go on a Horcrux Scavenger Hunt to beat ‘He Who Must Not Named’. Combine magical ingredients such as unicorn blood and fairy dust for mythical brews in the Potions & Charms class, and let everyone channel their best Seeker, Beater, Chaser or Keeper skills in a Quidditch Game.

You also make your own miniature Firebolt 2000 broom, watch the famous movies with movie viewing parties and a few surprises.

Between saying spells and beating trolls, families can explore the property with the resort’s Freedom Flyer bikes, spend time together on the green with family-friendly golf, and enjoy multiple on-site restaurants and more. With rooms in the mansion or one-bedroom villas in The Villages, this is the perfect way to bring all members of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw together for a magical school vacation in February. Wizarding Week activities are scheduled daily during the week and are free and exclusive for resort guests.

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, 2907 Main St., Brewster; oceanedge.com