Holiday weekend storm generating dangerous trip across northeast

January 18 (UPI) – Snow and ice sweeping through the northeast will likely cause travel difficulties for travelers during the long vacation weekend, even in cities like Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

The New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advice on Saturday because a winter weather notice came into effect in the city.

Winter weather warnings were for Saturday to Sunday morning for northeastern New Jersey, the upper districts of New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley in New York, and southern Connecticut for 2 to 5 inches of snowfall.

“On the way to the weekend, I would like to advise the New Yorkers to prepare for the winter weather prevailing in our region. Take a little more time for the trip in the forecast for Saturday, be careful and use public transport if possible” said Deanne Criswell, Emergency Management Commissioner in New York.

In some areas, sufficient snow and freezing rain accumulate on trees and power lines, which can result in tree damage and blackout for several days.

Strong winds will continue to develop on Saturday when the low pressure area above the Great Lakes increases. This could cause snow to blow and drift in the wake of the storm, resulting in a whiteout and possibly localized snowstorm conditions.

The Mackinac Bridge in Michigan, the longest suspension bridge in the western hemisphere, requires escorts for top-class vehicles due to the strong winds of almost 80 km / h on Saturday morning. Bridge personnel were stationed at both ends of the bridge to give instructions.

Strong winds on the #MackinacBridge require escorts for top-class vehicles. Drive slowly to 32 km / h and prepare for the stop. Bridge personnel stationed at both ends of the bridge give instructions on how and when to proceed. – The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) January 18, 2020

“Since the temperatures before the storm are well below freezing, snow is expected to accumulate shortly after it starts. As a result, untreated surfaces can quickly become slippery,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Adam Douty.

AccuWeather meteorologists say Saturday and Saturday night snowfall will spread to the hinterlands of New York and northern New England during the day.

Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that speed limits on Interstates 90, 86, and 79 in Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Mercer were temporarily reduced to 75 km / h.

The Pennsylvania National Weather Service registered 30 cm of snow in Moon, Pennsylvania early Saturday morning.

Did you catch those big flakes that came over Pittsburgh this morning? In our office here in Moon, PA, we quickly got 30 cm of snow. pic.twitter.com/KjZeknrF0a – NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 18, 2020

“When warmer air flows into the cold air, snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain in much of Pennsylvania and western New York during the day,” said Douty.

If the storm gets stronger than expected, gusts of wind could be a problem. Strong winds mixed with snow can lead to white-out conditions and even snowstorms if the storm is strong enough.

“Snow is expected to be the main form of precipitation everywhere in New England, where the cold air becomes more stubborn,” said Douty.

The mountains in northwest Pennsylvania and southwest New York could also have 6 to 12 inches of snow due to the lake’s improvement.