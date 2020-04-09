Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not convinced by beer can chicken

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

This morning showed viewers how to cook chicken with a can of beer, and consider us intrigued.

Because coronavirus blockage makes people stay home longer than usual, and restaurants and pubs are closed, people improve their cooking skills – or do their best!

During the James Martin cooking segment, he showed his cooking skills by marinating and cooking the whole chicken, with a delicious effect – despite the fact that the process was quite unpleasant.

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looked completely unimpressed in the middle of this segment, they were completely convinced.

James revealed that you need a “nice hot 200 degree oven” as well as a “can of beer, a decent can of beer, like a big one!”

“Look around before you start, for you,” he insisted, arguing that it was a beautiful day outside.

James loved the recipe (photo: ITV)

“Make our pickle – it’s just yogurt, then these things, harissa,” he explained.

“We cut the chicken with a sharp knife … and then you take a can of beer and we are going to marinate the chicken.

“We take our chicken, just marinate and rub it with chicken.”

He was on it with recipes (Photo: REX)

He later showed that he poured a can of beer into the chicken’s butt before cooking, which ends with pretty nice effects.

Who would have thought?

In addition, he made us a little jealous when we were in the open with a beautiful background.

More: Holly Willoughby



The Saturday Kitchen host has prepared recipes for him to help us block the coronavirus, recently showing how to make a toad in a hole.

Appearing live from his home this morning, James cooked a toad in a hole that is quite easy to make and requires many ingredients that you can already have in the kitchen.

This morning is broadcast on weekdays from 10 am at ITV.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: reveals the strange wrestling past of King Tiger Joe Exotic

MORE: Mark Wright practices with a chihuahua on his knees because he doesn’t leave him alone