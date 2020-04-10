Holly Willoughby on how marriage with Dan Baldwin survived blocking the coronavirus

Holly Willoughby told about her relationship with Dan during the coronavirus blockade (Photo: Getty)

Holly Willoughby told about her marriage to her husband Dan Baldwin and how they were dealing with the blockade of the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old rarely talks about his marriage to a 45-year-old TV producer and their family life with children Harry, Belle and Chester.

However, during the Thursday part of This Morning, she revealed that her 12-year-old husband was doing “little things” to make a “difference” during quarantine.

Taking part in the telephone segment discussing arguing families, she said: “I also think that doing small nice things gives you freedom in other areas.

“We’ll be in different parts of the house and come back and he’ll make a cup of tea or wash the laundry, and I didn’t ask him, and it really makes a difference.

“Then I turn a blind eye to other things. Small things make a big difference. “

Holly Willoughby and Daniel Baldwin were married in 2007 (photo: GC Images)

To be honest, we wouldn’t mind an unexpected cup of tea.

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007 and have been loved since then.

However, during a short visit to Celebrity Juice, the TV presenter admitted that she was not always friendly between both, explaining that she thought he was “shitty” when they met.

Which is … cute.

Raising the lid at their first meeting, when she led the Saturday duel in 2004, the mother of three told Keith Lemon: “He came from MTV and was very cool at school, and I was in the studio doing stupid pirouettes and stupidity.

“He looked at me as if I were the creature of a person who was just hanging around.

“I thought,” Oh my god, I hate him “- he just thinks he’s really cool.”

Stirring a bit more, Keith asked if at first Dan thought it was “d ** khead”, to which she replied: “A little”.

Fortunately, this changed when the couple approached and eventually became more than just good friends.

And they never looked back.

