Hollyoaks reveals a special one-hour episode of county line history

Hollyoaks revealed that a special hour episode will air next week and will focus on Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Sid Sumner (Billy Price) when they run their first drug race on behalf of Jordan Price (Connor Calland)).

Jordan has cared for both Juliet and Sida in the last few months and – during a special one-hour installment to be broadcast next week – sends them on a trip to the sea with delivery to be done.

Juliet and Sid set off – with Ollie (Aedan Duckworth) and Imran (Ijaz Rana).

However, when they get on the train, two policemen follow them – which worries Juliet.

What will happen is yet to be seen, but soon Juliet is notified of where she and Sid are going to leave the drugs.

They arrive at the apartment in question, and a young girl named Sasha turns on Juliet, wanting to have more money and a new phone, and thus furious Juliet steals the phone.

Juliet and Sid also have an important conversation on the beach when he says he wants to be like Peri (Ruby O’Donnell), and everything goes well for Sid.

Their conversation is then interrupted by drug dealer Danny, who arrives with a group of gang members – including Sasha – and intends to get the couple to pay for the theft of the phone.

One to watch: Monday April 13 at 19:00 on E4.

