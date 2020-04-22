Hollywood artists are creating PPE for the medical community

James Bednark is working with directors, producers and other people involved in Amazon’s untitled Tracy Oliver project in New York City when it was announced that the Broadway theater would be closed in response to a coronavirus pandemic. I remember meeting

“We all sat at the meeting, looking at each other,” are you going to film this episode? Bednark, who was Raid Novan’s art director at Showtime from 2018 to early 2020, said: Looking back, “That night, unit production managers and producers shut it down, tomorrow’s call was cancelled … it was down for two weeks, and two weeks went indefinitely.”

Bednark’s day job may be stagnant, but he wasn’t idle. Instead, he was busy procuring materials for ArtCube Army, a freelancer in the New York-based film, television, and theater arts division, and a group of related businesses, and personalized for the lack of healthcare workers. Manufactures protective equipment [PPE].

Bednark works closely with Eva Radke, former arts coordinator and CEO and co-founder of Art Cube Nation, a national networking organization for art professionals in the entertainment world. Radke and Bednark said ArtCube Army emerged as a New York-based pandemic-focused byproduct, with unemployed movie industry workers swirling during the crisis.

“This is a community of people who have to procure something weird already, and they are already working under pressure when there is no room for error,” acting last month as news of late supply chains began to spread. Says Radke, who was inspired to embark on.

A member of Saturday Night Live is one of the volunteers creating PPE for healthcare professionals during the coronavirus outbreak. These frontline hospital workers have sent this gratitude to the crew of ArtCube Nation and “SNL”. Courtesy of ArtCube Nation

The Group also launched a fundraiser on April 3 to help meet the cost of purchasing and shipping materials by meeting the $ 20,000 goal of more than $ 13,000.

As of Tuesday, Radke says volunteers were able to produce at least 10,000 face masks. More than 6,000 face shields for New York City area hospitals, nursing homes and EMS drivers. Near 700 shields for other cities and states including New Orleans and Oregon. The fundraiser also helped purchase additional items such as surgical gowns and scrub caps.

Radke has about 120 people in New York City involved in this effort, along with a manufacturing plant and a “word spread” 3D printer in New Jersey.

“What we can control now is the hypervendors we know. It’s the vendors we know.” Radke, a volunteer employee of the group, said, “Anything from anywhere around us. We will gladly fulfill your order. Country. “

NYU Langone Health doctor Sophie Balzora appreciates that much of the local supplies they make are delivered to health care professionals via courier. Prior to the expected surge of coronaviruses, she contacted ArtCube and worried that she and her husband [also a doctor] might not have enough PPE.

“In preparation and as a precaution, I contacted them to request three face shields,” she emailed to Fortune. “They were nice and responsive so they were kind and communicative, and they offered me five face shields … I was so surprised and incredibly grateful. “

These are some of the equipment ArtCube volunteers use to create face shields for health care workers during a coronavirus pandemic. Courtesy ArtCube Nation.

Bednark used a network of vendors to get everything from foam and rubber to marine vinyl so other volunteers could assemble the face shields they needed. However, the lack of material made the ArtCube staff creative and needed to find an alternative. This is what they can do because they are a small group, as he and Radke both point out.

“We are not worried about remodeling the entire factory,” says Bednark. “We can easily change it to correspond to what’s available.”

Radke is thrilled with feedback from her fundraising efforts, the companies helping her group, and the medical community.

“Is the healthcare worker thanking us? I can’t accept that either,” she says. “No, this is my gratitude to you.”

