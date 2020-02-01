Hollywood Boulevard closed for hours after man climbed on scaffolding outside the Dolby Theater

HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) – A busy section of Hollywood Boulevard was closed for hours on Friday as authorities attempted to coax a man from scaffolding outside the Dolby Theater.

The street was closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive at around 4:30 p.m. after the man was found about 30 feet above the ground, moving precariously along the scaffolding, according to Department of Los Angeles fire. The sidewalks were also closed to pedestrians.

Lifebags and several ladders were installed, but the man appeared to continue to escape the authorities by walking away when they attempted to approach him. We do not know why he climbed the structure.

Witnesses at the scene described strange behavior by the man, who did not cooperate with the police or the fire department. At around 10 p.m., he remained on the scaffolding.

The scaffolding was put in place as part of the preparation for the Oscars at the theater on Sunday.

