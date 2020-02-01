Hollywood Boulevard closed for hours after man climbs on scaffolding outside the Dolby Theater in a bizarre dead end

HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) – A busy section of Hollywood Boulevard was closed for more than six hours on Friday as authorities attempted to coax a man who threatened to jump from scaffolding outside the Dolby Theater.

The street was closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive at around 4:30 p.m. after the shirtless man was found about 30 feet above the ground, moving precariously along the scaffolding, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The sidewalks were also closed to pedestrians.

Lifebags and several ladders were installed, but the man appeared to continue to escape the authorities by walking away when they attempted to approach him. We do not know why he climbed the structure.

Believing that power could leap, crisis negotiators were brought in to denounce it.

“He was not very communicative with our negotiators. He appears to be suffering from a mental illness,” said LAPD captain Scot Williams.

Witnesses at the scene described strange behavior by the man, who did not cooperate with the police or the fire department. At midnight, he stayed on the scaffolding.

The scaffolding was put in place as part of the preparation for the Oscars at the theater on Sunday.

