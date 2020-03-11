Hollywood Box Office is down 3% from 2019, up 24% from 2018

The Hollywood box office is already down 2.8 percent from last year and an incredible 23.5 percent from 2018, according to Box Office Mojo.

Compared to the same period in 2017, movie receipts this year were down 15.9 percent. Compared to 2016 and 2015, the box office has declined 17.8 and 12 percent, respectively.

And we’re not even in Avengers: Endgame territory yet.

What I mean by that is that Avengers: Endgame was released in late April of last year and has beaten almost every box office record there. So imagine what the 2020 numbers will look like compared to the 2019 Endgame numbers.

What’s so awful about her?

In a word: Woketardism.

There were two titles that were supposed to lift the boat to the box office, but both have been poorly interpreted because the audience refuses to wake up.

The first was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which was released on December 20, but died for $ 105 million below the $ 620 2017 duration of Last Jedi and $ 420 million (!) Less than the $ 937 million The Force Awaken 2015 tour. Had Rise of Skywalker lived up to expectations, it would have included millions at the box office by 2020. The Star Wars franchise has been so damaged by rousing politics that there are no movies in any production stage serious. Disney totally assaulted this.

And there is also Birds of Prey, which is a total box office disaster. After four weeks of release, this anti-male slogan has grossed just $ 83 million, assuming it is the big cap of the season. Harley Quinn’s character had a lot to do with driving Suicide Squad (2016) at $ 325 million, but woketards eliminated everything that made her so attractive in this success, namely her sexuality.

Dolittle also crashed, but mostly because of the bad reviews.

Call of the Wild saves $ 57 million, so it might not be a good idea for star Harrison Ford to call the president a “bitch-son” while promoting the movie.

There were three bright points this year …

Bad Boys for Life has performed well with $ 202 million. He is apolitical, sexy and funny. The 1917 World War I drama has grossed $ 157 million. It is also apolitical. In addition, Sonic the Hedgehog outperformed its initial character design by up to $ 124 million gross. How smart was star Jim Carrey to stop being politically divisive while promoting this?

Next week things should get a little bit older with the release of A Quiet Place II, the sequel to the original (and very god) original. Disney’s Mulan arrives the week after and goes well. But this is until the end of April and two major titles over the next six weeks will not be able to cut it.

