Hollywood calls for new photographic exhibition at Espace Annenberg for photography

LOS ANGELES – For over 150 years, Vanity Fair has been the go-to magazine for pop culture, fashion and everyday affairs. Now, a new exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles shows all the magic and glamor of the main film and television plays in “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling”.

“There are all the stars, parties and power brokers on the Hollywood scene,” said Katie Hollander, director of space Annenberg for photography, on the red carpet.

In this captivating and iconic exhibit – curated by David Friend, editor in chief of Vanity Fair’s creative development and former director of photography for Susan White magazine – Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling is a look through Vanity’s distinctive lens Fair, Hollywood’s most famous journalistic referee. power and personality.

“It took us a year. We went through and selected 130 photos from each issue of the magazine,” said Friend.

“There are so many iconic images that we think of when it comes to the stars, the Hollywood actors are on the pages of Vanity Fair. They are really sort of the hallmark of the industry,” said Hollander.

The show will also feature each Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover and portfolio, as well as photos from the annual Vanity Fair night on Oscar night.

Visitors to the exhibition will also get an exclusive preview of a documentary on the making of the Hollywood 2020 issue, which takes you behind the scenes to see how established and emerging stars are chosen for coverage.

Vanity Fair: Calls to Hollywood take place from February 8 to July 26 at the Annenberg Space for photography and are free to the public.

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

.