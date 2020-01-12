“Hollywood”, “Fleabag” win at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Once upon a time in Hollywood and fleabag were the big winners at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

The film was named best film, Brad Pitt took the statuette for best supporting actor in a film and Quentin Tarantino won the award for the best original screenplay. Hollywood also achieved in the Best Production Design category.

The occupation of The Irishman won the Best Acting Ensemble in a film award, Renee Zellweger won for the best actress in a film for JudyJoaquin Phoenix became the best actor in a film for joker and Laura Dern received the award for best supporting actress in a film for Marital history.

Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes shared the award for best director for their respective films parasite and 1917,

parasite also won in the Best Foreign Language Film category, while 1917 wins for Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

fleabag was rated the best TV comedy. His star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was named best actress in a TV comedy and Andrew Scott was recognized as the best supporting actress in a TV comedy.

Alex Borstein received the award for best supporting actress in a TV comedy for The wonderful woman Maisel and Bill Hader won Best Actor in a TV comedy for Barry,

succession took the award for best TV drama and the best actor in a TV drama statuette went to series director Jeremy Strong.

Guardian Co-stars Regina King and Jean Smart won the awards for best actress in a TV drama and best supporting actress in a TV drama. Billy Crudup won the Best Supporting Actor award in a TV drama The morning show,

Critics Choice Association members voted for the best of film and television for 2019.

Taye Diggs hosted the event, which was broadcast on The CW.

Dolemite is my name Star Eddie Murphy received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony. dolemite won for Best Comedy Film and Best Costume Design.

Avengers: Endgame won for the best action film and the best visual effects. Us won the best science fiction or horror film.

The title of the best talk show was a tie between Late night with Seth Meyers and Late late show with James Corden,

Frozen II and The good place Actress Kristen Bell received the #SeeHer Award.

