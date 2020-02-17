[hollywood-household-therapist-killed-in-slide-from-balcony-ex-boyfriend-accused-of-murder]

A outstanding Hollywood marriage and loved ones therapist died just after she was identified beneath a 3rd-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills dwelling on Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend experienced been arrested on suspicion of murder, investigators declared Sunday.

Amie Harwick, 38, died at a clinic Saturday, hours immediately after the one: 15 a.m. alleged assault in the 2000 block of Mounds Avenue, in accordance to the Los Angeles Law enforcement Office.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, explained by law enforcement as Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, was arrested about four: 30 p.m. Saturday in connection with her dying, officers reported. Harwick experienced previously received a restraining buy towards Pursehouse, but it had expired.

A report of a woman heard screaming first drew a police reaction to the neighborhood, LAPD officers stated in a prepared statement.

Officers encountered a gentleman in the avenue who instructed them his roommate was staying assaulted within her residence, law enforcement explained. The roommate relayed that he experienced jumped a wall and ran to neighboring homes in lookup for assistance.

“When officers went to make entry, they discovered the target on the floor beneath a 3rd tale balcony,” in accordance to the LAPD assertion. “The sufferer was gravely wounded. She suffered considerable accidents dependable with a slide.”

Paramedics took Harwick to a healthcare facility, wherever she eventually succumbed to her accidents.

“The investigation unveiled feasible proof of a wrestle in the upstairs as effectively as forced entry to the home,” the law enforcement assertion claimed. “A canvass of the place located further proof of an intruder (suspect) coming into the property and leaving just after the murder.”

Pursehouse was described in scheduling records as six ft, 4 inches tall and weighing 230 lbs ..

Investigators learned that Harwick experienced “recently expressed fear” about her former boyfriend, Pursehouse, law enforcement stated. She had received a restraining get against him at a person stage, but that order had expired. Harwick was last known to have witnessed Pursehouse about two months back.

A task pressure found Pursehouse about four: 30 p.m. Saturday at a property in the 8100 block of Cabora Push in Playa Del Rey, in accordance to law enforcement and Los Angeles County booking data.

Detectives prepared to present their situation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Place of work for filing on Wednesday.

Bail for Pursehouse was set at $2 million pending his preliminary court visual appearance.

Harwick, who was a Playboy design in advance of starting her practice specializing in psychotherapy and intercourse therapy, was reportedly engaged to tv star Drew Carey just before the pair break up in 2018.

Any person with data can get in touch with the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous suggestions can be sent to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.