Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at the age of 103

(KWWL) Kirk Douglas, one of the first cinema stars, has died.

He was 103 years old.

According to a PEOPLE report, Douglas has been in good health since a stroke in 1996. Douglas’ family released a statement after his death. He was married to his wife Anne for 65 years and they had three sons, Michael, Joel and Peter.

“With great sadness my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael said in a statement from PEOPLE. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

With over 92 actors, including 75 films, seven of which starred his friend Burt Lancaster, Douglas became a superstar even before his tenure began.