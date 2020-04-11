Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein rescues COVID-19 and is now out of quarantine

Humiliated Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has survived COVID-19 and has been released from 14-day Quarantine.

His spokeswoman, Jude Engelmeyer, told Weinstein that he was in New York’s convenience center at Veteran’s Sanitary। 14 days, according to him. Report by foxnews.com.

The spokesman, however, denied knowledge of what the symptom was in the 68-year-old novel Coronavirus Weinstein.

According to Craig Rothfield, a prison consultant for the humiliated movie Mogul, they had to pay Mr. HIPPA laws because of Mr. Weinstein cannot comment on the health conditions that he is entitled to in addition to the privacy “.

Rothfield said Weinstein is still at Wende CF’s Regional Medical Unit (RMU) and is being monitored for his various health conditions.

His team said he was in “a maximum jail sentence with no special treatment. He doesn’t have his own phone, TV or anything else that people are guessing about. “

On March 7, the producer was sentenced to three years in prison for third-degree rape and criminal sexual acts. Although he said he had “marital relations” with the victims, he agreed. A week later, he was transported to Wendy from Rikers Island, the city jail, and that is when he was tested positive for COVID-१ and was immediately evacuated.

