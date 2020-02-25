Hollywood star George Clooney part of American consortium in talks to invest in dollars-strapped Malaga… but controversial proprietor needs £84m

Hollywood celebrity George Clooney is reportedly element of a consortium which is in talks to acquire money-strapped Spanish club Malaga.

It has been a troubling couple decades for the Andalusian facet, who are at the moment stuck in the Segunda Division with their club president Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani suspended.

Al-Thani has valued the club at a whopping £84million, irrespective of facing expenses of unlawful appropriation and inappropriate management.

Getty Photographs – Getty Could George Clooney be relocating into the earth of football?

Simon Jordan reacts to Leading League’s ‘Premflix’ concept

Information of a group of American investors, of which Clooney is claimed to be 1 member, has elevated hopes of a sale lastly heading by means of – and for a substantially lessen fee.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, who is thought to be truly worth near to £400million, is renowned for branching out into a variety of diverse sectors, even co-founding his have tequila model that was bought in 2017 for up to £770m.

Talking about the offer, the head of Malaga’s minority shareholders team, Antonio Aguilera, confirmed talks have been underway with Clooney and co.

Negotiations are claimed to even now be in the early phases.

“There is a powerful manufacturing company here in Malaga, they want to flip Malaga into the ‘European Hollywood’ and they are filming series right here for Amazon and are presently negotiating with the club,” he informed Canal Malaga.

NOT Still

Arsenal hero disagrees with Neville’s ‘Aubameyang is a Premier League great’ statements winners!

talkSPORT named Network of the 12 months at Sports Journalism Awards unveiled

The data Liverpool could nonetheless crack in spectacular Premier League year Stay

‘Why would Liverpool players be a part of Barca or True Madrid? They could dominate Europe’ battle

Striker dilemma and Spanish star to get started – How Chelsea should line-up vs Bayern HUNTER

Why Chelsea will have to fear Robert Lewandowski who hails influence of Klopp and Guardiola no love dropped

Previous Pink Devil ‘hates’ Male United and alterations channel when they arrive on Tv set CAPTAIN

Nervy West Ham win ‘proves how considerably Liverpool require Jordan Henderson’ – Cundy

“However, they do not want to pay out the crazy sum Al-Thani is asking for. A fortnight back, he was inquiring for €100m.

“What they are well prepared to offer you is a great deal a lot more than the [£30m] sum he paid out for the club and talks are ongoing.

“On Friday, they known as the Americans to say they were eager to negotiate.”

Malaga sit 14th in the Spanish next tier, with several experiences suggesting they could be relegated once again if they are unable to fulfil sure economic commitments involving now and the finish of the season.