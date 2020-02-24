hollywood-stars-and-victims-of-harvey-weinstein-respond-to-his-guilty-verdict

A host of Hollywood stars, victims of Harvey Weinstein and MPs have reacted to the verdict that the disgraced movie mogul has been observed guilty of sexual assault.

Weinstein was identified guilty of two counts of sexual assault: a prison sexual act in the to start with diploma and rape in the 3rd degree in New York Metropolis.

Ashley Judd, who was 1 of the to start with girls who came ahead to make allegations from Weinstein, was a single of the very first actresses to respond to the verdict, tweeting: “For the women who testified in this circumstance, and walked as a result of traumatic hell, you did a community assistance to women and females everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty.”

Reese Witherspoon, also shared her response as she wrote: “Today’s historic win in the Weinstein trial is a testament to the bravery and resilience of the #SilenceBreakers, and a victory for survivors all over the place. This is just the starting.”

Actress Rosie Perez, a close pal of one of the victims, Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, mentioned: “HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS BEEN HANDCUFFED & TAKEN TO JAIL! GUTTED FOR MY Pricey Buddy #ANNABELLASCIORRA WHO Told THE Truth of the matter! Nevertheless I CONGRATULATE HER & ALL WHO Arrived Forward FOR THEIR BRAVERY. THIS IS NOT Adequate BUT SURVIVORS Just take Bravery! THIS IS Even now A Great Win! CONGRATS JOAN ILLUZZI!”

Ellen Barkin included: “Right now Harvey Weinstein is on his way to prison. These are the ladies who set him away… Mimi Haleyi Jessica Mann Annabella Sciorra Dawn Dunning Lauren Young Tarale Wulff.”

Pitch Perfect and The Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banking institutions also hailed the verdict, incorporating: “I am heartened for his victims and for all people who stated #metoo and #TimesUp that some justice has been done.” Determined Housewives actress Eva Longoria wrote: “Today’s guilty verdicts in the Weinstein demo are a testomony to the bravery & resilience of the #SilenceBreakers,& a victory for survivors almost everywhere. This is just the starting. Sign up for



@TIMESUPNOW ’s battle for basic safety, equity & justice in just about every workplace: Textual content Braveness to 306-44.”

Meanwhile, Sexual intercourse And The City‘s Kim Cattrall, also weighed in on the verdict. “Hearing #HarveyWeinstein’s lawyer describing his client’s reaction to his 2 Responsible Rape verdicts “like a gentleman” speaks volumes,” she explained.

Today’s guilty verdicts

in the Weinstein trial are a testament to the bravery & resilience of the #SilenceBreakers,& a victory for survivors everywhere you go.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow mentioned that the New York demo is just the very first in what claims to be a prolonged lawful fight for the disgraced motion picture mogul.

Labour MP Jess Phillips was among the a host of MPs who also gave their feelings on the verdict.

She wrote: “I’ve fulfilled a number of of the females who have created promises versus Weinstein, I’ve labored with extraordinary girls compelled in to many years of silence through NDAs by him. They all explained to me at one stage or a different, ‘I just never consider he’ll ever go to jail’. A long time of no a person listening does that.”

Fellow Labour MP Chi Onwurah, claimed Weinstein is “not worthy” of his CBE. He was offered the award by the British Honours System in 2004.