Hollywood stunned by shocking death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant | Kobe Bryant, RIP

Celebrities mourn the sudden loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning (January 16) in Calabasas, California.

The whole world is currently in shock and many celebrities are turning to social media to share their condolences and disbelief.

“Nooooo” normani wrote on Twitter, adding, “It’s not real, it’s not real”

“It just crushed me … I’m praying it’s not true. Tearing apart the goat,” Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote.

“I don’t want to believe this about Kobe 😪,” Hayes grier shared on Twitter. “RIP with goat. # 24 forever #MambaMentality ”

Send our condolences to Kobe Bryant‘S loved ones during this difficult time.

Click inside for more celebrity reactions …

Heartbroken About Kobe Praying For His Family

– Katherine Schwarzenegger (@KSchwarzenegger) January 26, 2020

Rest in Paradise @kobebryant My heart and prayers go out to his family. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

– Kyla Drew (@kyladrewatla) January 26, 2020

completely numb. RIP kobe bryant. pray for your family 🙏🏽❤️

– chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) January 26, 2020

I will remember this day and this moment for the rest of my life and I really, really, really don’t want to. #RIPKobe

– Danielle Fishel Karp (@daniellefishel) January 26, 2020

Wait Kobe ?! For real!? I am amazed

– Rahul Kohli (@ RahulKohli13) January 26, 2020

It can’t be real … no Kobe .. oh my god no

– Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) January 26, 2020

KOBE ?? !! ?? 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔

– ♕DinahJane (@ dinahjane97) January 26, 2020

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB