[Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, ex-girlfriend of Drew Carey, lifeless in suspected murder]

Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-primarily based therapist who when was engaged to comic Drew Carey, was identified critically hurt at her house Saturday and afterwards died, according to law enforcement. She was 38.

Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested and charged with her murder immediately after she was uncovered unresponsive beneath a balcony with accidents “consistent with a fall,” the Los Angeles Law enforcement Section announced in a news release Sunday.

Officers responded Saturday at one: 16 a.m. to a contact of a “woman screaming” at a Hollywood Hills residence, wherever Harwick’s roommate instructed officers Harwick was currently being assaulted, law enforcement stated.

Police also explained a restraining get Harwick experienced filed from Pursehouse experienced lately expired.

She and Carey, 61, were engaged in 2018 and known as it quits significantly less than a 12 months afterwards.

“Amie and I experienced a like that people are lucky to have when in a lifetime,” Carey reported in a statement to Usa Right now Monday. ”She was a favourable power in the globe, a tireless and unapologetic champion for gals, and passionate about her function as a therapist. I am triumph over with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for offering myself and all people who loved Amie privateness although we check out to get the job done by means of this tragic circumstance.”

Harwick, who earned psychology degrees from California Polytechnic University and Pepperdine University, specialized in relationship, family and sex treatment, according to her website. She appeared in the 2015 documentary “Addicted to Sexting” and wrote the book “The New Sexual intercourse Bible for Women” in 2014.

