Hollywood Undead announces US tour with Bad Wolves

To support her highly anticipated sixth studio album “New Empire, Vol. 1”, California’s own HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD will work with rock heavyweights BAD WOLVES for an extensive co-headline tour in the US this spring. FROM ASH TO NEW and FIRE FROM THE GODS offers direct support for selected shows. The whole series of dates runs in May with stops in cities along the east coast, the midwest and the south of the country. Ticket sales for fan clubs and artists start on Wednesday, February 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The Ticketmaster/Live nation Pre-sales begin on Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 a.m., followed by public pre-sales on Friday, February 14, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets for all shows are available for purchase HOLLYWOOD UNDEADofficial website of.

“We are looking forward to this spring run BAD WOLVES, It was inspiring to see how they have evolved musically since the last tour, and we can’t wait to go back, “he says Johnny 3 tears (Vocals, bass guitar).

“New Empire, Vol. 1” is due this Friday, February 14th Dove & Grenade Media/BMG, The record contains fiery, energetic tracks that reveal HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD This effort creates a harder hard rock sound, not to mention that the characteristic sound of the nine songs was brought to the point with guest voices Kellin Quinn (SLEEP WITH SIRENS) on “Upside down”, and GOOD CHARLOTTE‘s Benji Madden on “Second chance”,

To the BAD WOLVES, announcing their joint headline tour in the US with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD comes at exactly the right time – when the band’s current single hits the top of the active rock charts. “Kill me slowly” is the band’s fourth song in a row # 1 on Active Rock and the first single of their second album “NATION.”, which reached number 1 with its publication in the top hard rock, current hard rock and billboard hard rock charts. BAD WOLVES will also hit the street DISTURBED‘s “The disease – 20th anniversary” Tour with other special guests Staind,

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and BAD WOLVES Tour dates for 2020:

May 03 – Charlotte, NC @ Epicenter Festival ^^



May 05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater ^



May 07 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal



May 8 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^



May 09 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^^



May 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^



May 13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Monroe Live ^



May 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders at the Crossroads Presented by KQRC ^



May 17 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater (KBPI’s Birthday Party) # ^^



May 19 – Sioux Falls, ID @ The District ^



May 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club 5 in U.S. Cellular Center ^



May 22 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^^



May 23 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^



May 24 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion ^

^^ without FROM ASH TO NEW and FIRE FROM THE GODS



# With AT THIS MOMENT and BLACK VEIL BRIDES

Photo credit: Darren Craig

