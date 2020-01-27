Holocaust Memorial Day: why anti-Semitism remains a threat

Leaders of the Jewish community in Australia warn that the “disease” of anti-Semitism remains a threat 75 years after the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.

Alex Ryvchin, co-executive director of the Australian Judaism Executive Council, told Nine.com.au that today’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day is a clear reminder that the attacks on the Jewish community are ongoing.

“It sends a message to countries like Britain, where anti-Semitism has been allowed to penetrate mainstream politics, the United States, where violent attacks against Jews take place regularly, and in Europe, where many Jews are afraid, openly identify themselves as Jews To identify, this must be faced with anti-Semitism, “said Mr. Ryvchin.

The former Auschwitz concentration camp, which was operated by Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Over a million Jews, Soviet and Polish prisoners were killed in the gas chambers of the camp. (PA / AAP)

Today’s commemoration is 75 years ago that the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp, which was built in National Socialist Poland, was liberated.

Six million Jews lost their lives in the Holocaust, millions of ethnic Poles and Russians, Roma, prisoners of war, the physically and mentally disabled, political prisoners and gays.

“Anti-Semitism in a society reveals an illness, a decline in conspiracy theories, and the loss of reason and decency,” said Ryvchin.

Holocaust survivors will gather in Auschwitz today to remember the victims of the National Socialist rampage during World War II.

Australia is represented by Senate President Scott Ryan and his ambassador to Poland Lloyd Brodrick.

People have been looking at anti-Semitic graffiti at a shop window in North London for the past month. The Jewish sacred symbol next to the numbers “9 11” was sprayed in red and purple and related to conspiracy theories about the participation of the Jews in the September 11 terrorist attacks. (PA / AAP)

Their presence is an act of solidarity with the Jewish people, says Ryvchin.

“It shows all Australians that crimes committed during the Holocaust, which are unique in scale and inhumanity, must be investigated, understood and never forgotten,” he said.

“Terrifying levels” of bigotry

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, chair of the Anti-Defamation Commission, told Nine.com.au that the Holocaust Memorial Day is helping to reaffirm the message of “never again” in the fight against hatred.

“Above all, the ethical imperative of ‘Never Again’ is clear: we must not allow what happened to the Jews to happen again, because it can start with the Jews, it will not happen with the Jews end up.” said.

And Dr. Abramovich warned that anti-Semitism in Australia has reached a level that has not been seen in 70 years.

“Here in our nation, we are in a moral moment when the anti-Jewish bigotry is reaching a terrifying scale – a situation that should raise a loud alarm for everyone.”

A file photo from 2015 of Jewish graves that were desecrated with the Nazi swastika in Strasbourg in France. (PA / AAP)

He said white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other extremists felt empowered by the feeling of anti-migrants.

“They are driven by an environment that demonizes immigrants, who are perceived as a threat to white European culture, and a climate that stirs up fear of immigrants and creates a space in which these racists feel justified and hateful Turning words into actions. “

And technology, says Dr. Abramovich is used by extremists to spread their hate message.

“These extremists have armed the tools of the Internet and are using it as a megaphone to immediately, inexpensively and anonymously spread their dangerous agenda to attract new members to their cause.”

UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBERANCE DAY

Since 2005, Russian troops have held commemorations around the world to free Auschwitz on January 27. Holocaust survivors and their families honor the six million Jewish victims and the millions of other victims of National Socialism.