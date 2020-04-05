Holocaust survivors can share post-mortem stories thanks to new project-60 minutes

Tonight, when the world is struggling to contain and recover a new coronavirus, we will provide a story that is complete just before life changes dramatically. It is a story of history, hope, survival and resilience, and has roots in another time when the world was in crisis, World War II.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the war and the release of concentration camps throughout Europe. Most of the surviving survivors are in their 80s and 90s. Nobody has ever experienced the horror of the Holocaust directly. No one answers the question or witnesses future generations. But new and dramatic work is underway to change that. Leverage current and future technology to maintain your ability to talk to and get answers from the past.

When Correspondent Wrestler Stahl interviewed the Holocaust survivor Aaron Elster, he spent two years of his childhood hiding in the neighbor’s attic, but unlike any interview she had ever done .

“Aaron, tell me what your parents did before the war,” Stahl asked Elster.

“They owned and operated butchers,” Elster said.

What was unusual was not the content of the interview.

“Where did you live?” Stahl asked.

“I was born in a small town in Poland called Sokolow Podraski,” Elster said.

This interview was for a man who was no longer alive. Aaron Elster died two years ago.

“What’s the weather today?” Stahl asked.

“I’m actually a recording,” Elster said. “I can’t answer that question.”

Leslie Star speaks in digital images of Aaron Elster

Heather Myo came up with the idea for this project. She has been working on exhibits featuring Holocaust survivors for many years and wanted future generations to have the same opportunity to interact with them as her.

“I wanted to talk to the Holocaust survivors as of today,” Maio said. “He was sitting in front of me and we were having a conversation.”

After making the movie “Schindler’s List” in the 90s, Steven Spielberg founded a foundation named after the Hebrew language on the Holocaust [Shore] and filmed and collected as many survivors as possible. To date, they have conducted nearly 55,000 interviews and stored them at the University of Southern California. However, Maio dreams of something more dynamic, and can now actively engage in conversations even after the survivors are gone. She thought that in the age of artificial intelligence tools like Siri and Alexa, technology must be creatable.

She brought the idea to Stephen Smith, a director of the USC Shore Foundation, and is now her husband. He loved it, but some of his colleagues were not so sure.

“One of them saw me,” Maio said. “She looked like ‘Want to talk to the dead?'”

“And you said,” Yes, that’s the point, “Stahl said.

“That’s the point,” Maio said.

“Maybe people thought you were turning the Holocaust into something horrible,” Stahl asked.

“Yes,” Maio said. “They said, ‘You’re going to Disney the Holocaust.'”

Heather Myo

“There was a lot of backlash in this project,” Smith said. “‘Is that right? What about the happiness of the survivors? Are we trying to survive beyond their death?” “Where do I sign up? Join this project I asked, except for the survivor’s own group who said, There are no barriers to entry. “

The first survivor to register for commissioning was a man named Pinchas Gutter, born in Poland and deported to the Majdanek concentration camp at the age of 11 with his parents and twin sister Sabina. He is the only person who has survived. They flew gutters from their home in Toronto to Los Angeles, asking them to sit in a giant lattice-like dome.

“Yes, I call it a sphere,” Gutter said. “They call it a dome, and in the end it was called a bubble.”

Bubbles surrounding him with lights and more than 20 cameras. The goal was to guarantee the future of the interview. As technology advances, hologram-like projections become standard in 3D and all necessary angles are aligned.

“In other words, on the first day I went to shoot Pinchas, there were these ultra-high-speed cameras,” Smith said. “They were all linked together and synced together to make this video of him, so he sat down and pressed the record. Nothing happened, so Pinchas had him 6,000 LED lights, Not having a camera. “

Pinchas groove in “bubble”

Sunglasses blocked his eyes.

“I was bored sitting in that chair, so I started singing to myself,” Gutter said. “So Stephen suddenly thought,” Oh, he’s singing. I’m going to record some of his songs. “

Both Smith and Maio said gutter was a good sport. Eventually, the camera moved and Gutter was asked to return to the bubble for the real thing.

“How long were you in that chair?” Stahl asked him.

“A week from nine to five,” Gutter says. “We were there during the break for lunch, and-but I was answering questions from 9 am to 5 pm.”

It took so long since they asked him almost 2000 questions. The idea was to cover all possible questions that everybody might want to ask him.

“Did you have to look exactly the same?” Stahl asked.

“I had to wear the same clothes, the same jacket, the same shirt, the same trousers, and the same three shoes,” Gutter said.

Gutters can be found at the Holocaust Museum in Dallas, Indiana, and at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, a suburb of Chicago. Visitors can ask him his own questions.

One girl asked, “What kept you moving?”, “Or what gave you hope while you were experiencing difficulties at the camp?”

“We wanted the Nazis to lose the war,” replied Gutter’s digital image.

The gutter image is projected onto an 11 foot high screen. Smith explained how this technology works.

Stephen Smith

“So what’s happening is that all the answers to the questions Pinchas asked are put into a database,” Smith said. “And when you ask a question, the algorithm goes through all databases.” Is there an answer to it? “And will regain what it considers to be the closest answer to your question. “

Later, Stahl asked a question on the gutter’s digital image.

“Are you happy when you were a child?” Stahl asked.

“I had a very happy childhood,” said Gutter’s digital image. “My parents were wine growers. My father started teaching me to be a wine grower when I was three and a half years old. By the age of five, I had already read, I was able to write already. “

“Wow,” Stahl said. “You are very smart.”

“Thank you,” the gutter digital image laughed.

“Just before Pinchas started talking, he noticed a little shaking,” Stahl said. “what is that?”

“I’m not seeing humans here,” Smith said. “It’s a video clip playing against each other, and you’re just seeing a jump cut when it’s searching and capturing clips.”

When Stahl asked about the fate of Gutter’s family, the jump cut stopped distracting.

“Tell me what happened when I arrived at the camp,” Stahl said.

“As soon as we got there, we were divided into different groups,” said Gutter’s digital image. “And my sister was somehow pressed against the children, and I saw her, she must have found my mother, so she turned to my mother I saw my mother, and she hugged her, since then I always remember my sister-her long and long blonde braid. “

Pinchas groove

That was the last time he saw his twin sister, Sabina. He learned later that day that she and his parents had been killed in the gas chamber. Pinchas Gutter worked alone as a slave worker at the age of 11.

“Have you seen anyone killed?” Stahl asked.

“Unfortunately, I saw many dead in front of me,” said Gutter’s digital image.

Starl was not sure how the recording would handle what she wanted to ask him next.

“Why do you still believe in God?” Stahl asked.

“Why can’t you believe in God?” Said Gutter’s digital image.

“Hmm,” Stahl said.

“God gave humans knowledge of good and evil, and he allowed them to do what they wanted on this earth and to find their way,” said Gutter’s digital image . “To my heart, God weeps when we see what humans are doing, especially like genocide.”

“Wow, Stephen, I was able to ask him 10 hours,” Stahl said.

Since Pincus Gutter was filmed, the Shore Foundation has recorded interviews with 21 Holocaust survivors, each for a week. In addition, the required setup has been reduced so that mobile rigs can be used to keep track of survivors who are nearby. They deliberately selected interview subjects with all different war experiences. Auschwitz survivors, hidden children, and a 93-year-old Alan Moskin who are not Holocaust survivors, as we saw last fall in New Jersey. He was a liberator.

Alan Moskin

“Entering the camp was the scariest sight I’ve ever seen or want to see the rest of my life,” Moskin said.

Moskin is an 18-year-old civilian, and military units have released a lesser-known concentration camp called Gunskir ​​chen.

“On the left there were piles of skeleton-like bodies,” Moskin said. “Another skeletal body was piled up on the right. ‘Poor souls.’ That’s what my lieutenant screamed,” Oh God, look at these poor souls. ” . “

“We remember everyone’s facial expressions and attitudes,” Moskin continued. “‘What’s wrong? What is this? God is Almighty.'”

Each of Alan Moskin’s responses will be separated by a team of researchers at the Shore Foundation Office. They add various questions to the system that people may ask to trigger that response.

“For every question we asked, there are 15 different ways to ask the same question,” Maio said. “And it’s all manual.”

The editor rotates the image and turns the green screen background to black before the long testing process begins.

Students will be asked to try it. Ask the required questions and see if the system calls the right answer.

“How did you know your city was invaded by Germany?” Asked one student.

“What did you think of your family?” Asked another.

Pinchas Gutter’s digital image answered one student, “Can you paraphrase it?”

After that, all questions and answers are confirmed.

“Record all the questions asked about the system,” Maio said. “And see if there is a better response to address that question more directly.”

It is still work in progress, as discovered by the Stall crew.

“Tell me about your childhood family,” Stahl asked a digital image of Gutter.

“Would you like to hear about post-war life?”

“So some things about artificial intelligence,” Smith said. “It’s mainly artificial and not very intelligent.”

“For now, for now,” Maio said.

“But the beauty of artificial intelligence evolves over time,” Smith said. “Therefore, there is no change to the content. All answers remain the same, but over time, the range of questions that can be asked is greatly expanded.”

A question to describe how Aaron Elster was hiding in that attic 75 years ago.

“I was praying to God to live until I was 25,” Elster said in a digital image. “I wanted to taste what adulthood is like, so am I a lucky man?”

Of the more than 20 men and women who have participated in the project to date, three have already died. Stall had a conversation with two of them. At times, in a conversation that felt so normal, she said she had almost forgotten to talk to digital images of people who no longer live.

Lesley Stahl talks about digital images of Eva Kor.

First, a flashy 4’9 inch woman named Evaco. Identical twins who survived the infamous experiment of Auschwitz and Dr. Joseph Mengele with his sister. Kor lived in Terre Haute, Indiana, after the war. Last summer, I was 85 years old.

“Hello, Eva. How are you? Today,” I asked the star.

“I’m fine, how are you?” Said Kor digital image.

“I’m fine,” Stahl asked.

Starr said it was only natural to answer Ko’s questions before answering them.

“So how old were you when you went to Auschwitz?” Stahl asked.

“I was 10 when I arrived in Auschwitz,” said Kor digital imagery. “And I stayed in Auschwitz until it was released. It was about nine months later.”

“So we made a little announcement about the fact that we started this project,” Smith said. “The next day, there was a call from a woman called Eva Kor. I didn’t know her at that time, she says,” I want to be one of the 3D interviews. ” “

“I want to be a hologram,” Maio told Ko.

“I said,” Well, I’m traveling, sorry, “Smith said. “Where are you going?” “Oh, well, I have to go to New York. I’m going to DC.” “When are you going to DC? I’m going to DC.” Going to the same event in DC understood. When she arrived at the hotel, she sat in the lobby and waited. “

When Eva on the right and her twin sister Miriam arrived in Auschwitz, they were separated from their parents and sister and taken to a barracks full of twins. They have never seen a family.

From the 60-minute archive: Joseph Mengele’s twin experiment survivors

60 Minutes reported on Mengele’s twin experiments in a 1992 story, and Stahl actually interviewed Evacor, who lives at Terre Haute’s home. Eva told Stahl about the extreme illness after the injection.

“Menguere came with four other doctors every morning and every night, and he laughed ironically, saying,” Too bad. She is so young, she only has two weeks to live. ” Declared. “

“When I heard that, I knew he was right, and made a silent vow that I would prove you, Dr. Mengele, is wrong,” said Kor digital image, now .

Please try to imagine. Almost 30 years later, and after Eva Kor’s death, we start a conversation.

“Eva, tell me about Dr. Mengele,” Stahl asked. “What kind of person was he?”

“He had a gorgeous face, a movie star’s face, and actually a very fun face. Black hair, black eyes,” said Kor digital imagery. “When I saw his eyes, I saw only evil. People say that the eyes were the center of the soul, and in the case of Mengele it was right.”

Eva and Miriam can be seen in footage shot by the Soviet army who released Auschwitz 75 years ago.

They returned to the camp many times, and Eva continued to go after Miriam’s death in 1993. It was one of those visits that made Eva’s stunning announcement that Eva decided to allow Nazi captors.

“I, Eva Moses Kor, amends all the Nazis that participate,” said Kor at the time.

She suffered a blister attack from other survivors.

“Why can you forgive? How is it possible? Stahl asked Kor digital images.

“My forgiveness does not mean that I forget what happened. It is impossible,” said Kor digital images. “My forgiveness is the act of self-healing, self-release, and self-development.”

Aaron Elster disagrees.

“I can’t forgive,” said Elster’s digital image. “In order for them to gain forgiveness, they need to ask my sister Sarah, who murdered them cruelly. I have no right to forgive, and I do not forgive.”

Holocaust survivor recalls father last told him

“What’s important to me in this project is that there are Holocaust survivors with different perspectives on God and religion, faith and forgiveness,” said Stephen Smith. “That’s what this project can do for us.”

Aaron Elster, unlike many Holocaust survivors, has never been in a concentration camp. When the Jews were gathered at the town market and sent to Treblinka, the father told him to run. He was 9 years old.

“And I managed to crawl through the market, the sewer running along the street,” said Elster’s digital image. “And I crawled all the way until I felt out of sight and got up and started running.”

He arrived at the building of an old Polish couple named Gurskis who was a customer at a family butcher.

“He shows up, and she doesn’t want to take him,” Heather Maio said. “He started crying, then she led him upstairs.”

“Aaron, how long have you been in the attic?” Asked Stahl.

“I lived in that attic for nearly two years,” said Elster’s digital image.

One year visit to bring food and water for two years.

“What about the attic?” Stahl asked.

“Oh, there’s a lot I remember: hungry, afraid, absolute, lonely,” said Elster’s digital image. “What are you doing all day? You are sitting there. I was there because I caught flies, avoided despair, and torn wings so they would not fly.”

“How did you survive?” Stahl asked. “How did you survive in that attic?”

“I had the ability to daydream,” said Elster’s digital image. “I was writing a novel in my head. I was always a hero, and we succumbed to its misery and pain and died, or kept your spirit, kept your soul, Has the ability to absorb physical pain by so I was bored? Are you scared? Accept me or I am okay, I need someone to say I am a good boy Of course, it was not part of my life. “

“There was a phone call saying that Aaron Elster was suddenly dead,” Smith said. “At that time I was attending the meeting, so the next morning I went into the little room we had and gave Aaron Elster’s testimony, and for the first time I clicked on that little one Clicking the button and asking someone who is not alive, for the next six hours, people went in and out of the room, his funeral had not yet taken place But the heritage has already continued. It was a very powerful and moving moment. “

Inspiring moments that are immediately available to others beyond the Holocaust survivor community. Heather Maio says that during the development and testing of the technology, inquiries were flooded.

“No one had asked me if I could do the same interview myself with my loved ones, I was literally not alone,” Maio said.

“Is it unrelated to the Holocaust?” Stahl asked.

“It’s irrelevant, completely irrelevant,” Maio said. “Can I do this with someone I know?”

“What is the answer?” Stahl asked.

“Yes,” Maio said.

She has started an independent company trying to expand the use of this technology. Record interviews with other historical figures, such as astronauts, and ultimately anyone.

“Do you think this will only be the tool people use?” Asked Stahl. “Will anyone record their history?”

“Interactively,” Maio said.

“And can other people interview them? Stahl asked.” Is it just life? “

“Yes,” Maio said.

But for now, the competition is being held to capture as many interviews with the Holocaust survivors as possible while still having time, so conversations with people like Aaron Elster can always continue .

“Are you going to get revenge?” Stahl asked for a digital image of Elstar.

“When I was a young man, I wanted very, very, very revenge, and I hated. I hated,” said Elster’s digital image. “But most of the perpetrators, most of the murderers are dead. So who do I hate? Not my irrelevant grandchildren. That is not true. Revenge is not part of my life , Is not part of my mind. “

“As you know, here are these people who were basically doomed to annihilation,” Stahl told Steven Smith. “It’s a miracle that they survived, but they were killed and supposed to have been killed, and now they have immortality.”

“They aren’t supposed to give names,” Smith said. “They were supposed to be destroyed forever, and now through this program they will be able to answer questions for hundreds of years after the Nazis left.”

“It’s ‘never forget’,” Stahl said.

“There were many cliches around the Holocaust. ‘Never forget, we must remember’,” said all this, “Smith said. Told. “Make sure there is no closure because it is not a statement of what this is doing. It’s not about the specific thing you are instructing. You are responsible for asking questions. Yes, and in a way, in a way, in a way, turn learning to the head, “I’m not going to teach you the lessons of the Holocaust. I’m not going to tell you the meaning of the Holocaust. I can do it.”

So there was a special moment where the living Pinchas Gutter could talk to those who live forever.

“Can you ask us a question?” Stahl asked Gutter.

“Let’s hear what you like,” Gutter said. “Would you sing your youth song?”

“Do you want me to sing it for you?” Responded with a digital image of Gutter.

“Yes, please,” Gutter said.

シャリフィンケルスタイン製作。アソシエイトプロデューサー、ハイメウッズ。放送員のマリア・ルタン。 Daniel J. Glucksmanによって編集されました。

