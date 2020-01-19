Holy Cross rower released from the hospital; four students and coach stay in the hospital

Another rower of the Holy Cross was released from a Florida hospital after the crash of Vero Beach in Florida, in which 20-year-old Grace Rett was killed.

Paige Cohen, a junior from Atlanta, was released from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center on Saturday, according to an update from Holy Cross on Sunday.

Those who are still in the hospital include second-year student Anne Comcowich, first-year student Maggie O’Leary, first-year student Bianca McIver, second-year student Hannah Strom and rowing coach Patrick Diggins.

“We ask for continuous prayers for the four students of the Holy Cross, our rowing coach, and the truck driver while they continue to recover at the hospital,” Holy Cross said in a statement on Sunday.

Senior Maegan Moriarty was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Holy Cross students return to the campus on Sunday for the start of the spring semester.

On Sunday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the college will “provide room for the campus community to gather and support each other at Campion House,” Holy Cross said in the statement. “Chaplains and counselors will be available during this period to provide support if needed.

“Students can access the Counseling Center by calling 508-793-3363 or coming to Hogan 207. The Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with emergency care times available at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. After hours a callable crisis advisor can be reached by calling the Counseling Center at 508-793-3363. “

A GoFundMe page set up by members of the Holy Cross rowing team to help with medical costs for those in the hospital exceeded $ 230,000 on Sunday morning.