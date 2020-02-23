Holy Cross rowing mentor retires right after fatal van crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The longtime Holy Cross women’s rowing coach who was driving a team van that crashed, killing just one university student, in Florida previous month is retiring, the college stated.

Patrick Diggins is leaving immediately after 34 years at the Worcester faculty, the university declared Friday.

“I thank Patrick for his many years of dedication and support to the College,” Director of Athletics Marcus Blossom stated in a assertion. “I want him luck as he measures into this new chapter.”

Diggins was driving a van to exercise at a close by education camp when it collided with a pickup truck in Vero Beach on Jan. 15, killing rower Grace Rett. Thirteen persons were wounded.

Witnesses from the scene instructed law enforcement that Diggins had turned remaining on a environmentally friendly light and failed to yield to oncoming visitors, resulting in the early morning crash.

A police report explained Diggins blurted out a prayer times soon after the horrific crash.

“Please enable me have had a inexperienced mild,” Diggins claimed, according to the report. “Did I have a environmentally friendly arrow? God please enable me have experienced a inexperienced arrow.”

The college stated the year which is established to get started in April will be led by interim head mentor Jim Barr. A nationwide lookup for a new coach will begin at the stop of this period, Holy Cross explained.