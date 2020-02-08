Holy Native American Site Monument Hill blasted for Trump Boundary Wall

Monument Hill at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, considered a holy site by the Tohono Oʼodham Nation, is blown up to make room for the President’s new building Donald Trumps Border wall.

According to US Customs and Border Protection, the blast on the site is “in preparation for the construction of a new border wall system within the Roosevelt Reserve,” the Republic of Arizona reported this week.

The demolition of Monument Hill is located in the Roosevelt Reserve at the Organ Pipe National Monument. The Republic of Arizona has previously identified potentially vulnerable sites as a wall was erected through the Roosevelt Reserve, a six-foot strip of state along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument is an 800 square kilometer park that was created in 1937 to protect its habitat in the Sonoran Desert. It is a designated UNESCO biosphere reserve and CBP previously relocated some of the eponymous plants before the border wall was built.

“As part of the Roosevelt Reserve on Monument Mountain in the Tucson Sector of the US Border Protection Agency, the contractor has started blasting in a controlled manner to prepare for the construction of a new border wall system. The controlled detonation is targeted and will continue intermittently for the rest of the month, ”said CBP in a statement. “US Customs and Border Protection will continue to have an environmental monitor during these activities and during ongoing clearing activities.”

But during a visit to the site in January, the historic heritage officer of the Tohono O’odham tribe Peter Steere explained the importance of the hill to the nation

“According to the information we were able to collect, this hill was used by Hia-Ced O’odham for religious ceremonies,” he said. “This is also a place where the Apache raided out here. When the Apache warrior was killed, his body was placed on this hill.”

More information from AZ Republic about USA Today:

He added that the tribe can trace mentions of the hill from hundreds of years ago. They found possible clues in letters from Father Eusebio Kino, the famous Jesuit missionary who missionized the area in the late 17th century.

The tribe has documented information about the hill of O’odham elders and archaeologists who worked in the area.

During the meetings between the leaders of the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Customs and Border Guard, “the nation asked them to stop working on this hill and they continued to work on the hill,” he said.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, told The Intercept: “A historically significant area will change beyond repair,” adding, “You will never be able to put it together again.”

Do you have a tip we should know? [Email protected]

,