Holyfield speaks of Wilder against Fury in round 12 and praises both men

A legend who was less than impressed with the end of a dramatic first encounter between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury was former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Fury had clearly overtaken Wilder for most of the fight and surrendered on the last lap before rising again in an iconic style to beat Jack Reiss’s count.

The decision was made with a mixed reaction from the boxing fraternity.

Reiss later contested the claim of giving Fury a slow count. Something that Wilder and others claimed. Reiss indicated that the direct champion deserved an opportunity to continue because of the size of the fight.

However, Holyfield does not believe that the umpire has done his job accordingly. “The guy [Fury] was out. He just showed up and then the guy gave him more seconds and said go to me and all that. These are not the rules, ”he said exclusively told World Boxing News,

“If you tell the guy to get up, you’re going to fight or turn off the fan. You can’t tell you go here. He gave him too much time, but after that he started beating him up. He started Beat Deontay in the middle of the round, which shows how strong he was.

“But you have to get him up and can’t pity him. I just thought that was wrong, but I like both fighters.”

However, the “Real Deal” is impressed by the desire of both fighters in LA and loves the fact that both heavyweights are ready to overcome the boxing policy to determine the best heavyweight in the division.

BATTLE

The couple will re-enter the MGM Grand on February 22 with a potential trilogy.

“These two guys have more courage than any other fighter in the division. They don’t complain about anything and they’ll fight someone and that’s what boxing is all about, ”said Holyfield.

“I would like to see that they both make a lot of money. These two fighters fought against anyone they didn’t care about at all times. And even when it comes to making money, you have to show your spirit in battle.

“As a champion, you realize that everyone has their time to shine and at least you are beaten by someone who is great instead of someone who is not great.”