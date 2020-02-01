Homage of the Los Angeles Lakers to Kobe Bryant, victims of a helicopter accident: LeBron James, Usher, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Boyz II Men, Ben Hong at the Staple Center

LOS ANGELES – Just over 25 minutes before the start of an unprecedented game at the Staples Center, a celebration of Kobe Bryant began.

There were two moving and powerful video tributes, and R&B artists Usher and Boyz II Men, and cellist Ben Hong played, followed by an emotional LeBron James speaking to a crowd for the first time since Bryant’s death Sunday. Then, the top five Los Angeles Lakers players were introduced one by one as “Kobe Bryant” while wearing the Bryant Lakers # 8 or # 24 jersey before playing the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant

Standing on the Lakers logo on the center court facing crowns # 8 and # 24, James read all the names of those who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash: “Alyssa Altobelli. John Altobelli. Keri Altobelli. Payton Chester. Sarah Chester. Christina Mauser. Ara Zobayan. Gianna Bryant. And Kobe Bryant. “

And it was the only script James had pasted before pointing the notes he had on him and throwing them on the ground.

“I wrote something, they asked me to stay the course or whatever,” said James, sniffing after the emotional tributes. “But Laker Nation, man, I would just sell if I read this s — then I’ll go straight to the heart.”

Speech by LeBron James

"Tonight we celebrate the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and has probably become the best father we have seen in the past three years."

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

The Staples Center crowd, seemingly everyone standing in the building, burst into thunder and what appeared to be therapeutic applause as James continued.

“Now I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe,” said James. “But I see it as a celebration tonight. It is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, broken body, getting up, sitting, at all. Countless hours, the determination to be as tall as possible. Tonight we’re celebrating the kid who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we’ve seen in the last three years, man .

“Tonight is a celebration.”

The Lakers and their grief-stricken fans returned to the Staples Center, unsure of how they felt Friday night, just five days after the death of Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Lakers lost the game 127-119, but it was almost an afterthought. After a week full of tears, it became clear that the organization, its employees, its players and its fans needed this moment to come together and cry, as many did in the stands and on the ground, to smile and cheer again during the legendary moments of Bryant played all night and remember and mourn the nine victims lost in a tragedy that left Los Angeles heartbroken.

“Man, this week, I cried a lot, laughed a lot,” said forward Kyle Kuzma, who grew up idolizing Bryant before knowing him personally in recent years. “I probably cried so much that I didn’t really have that many tears (left).”

No one really knew what to expect from coming into the arena, the place where Bryant has lived for almost two decades.

Hours before the match – which included nearly 30-minute pre-match tribute and a half-time performance by rapper Wiz Khalifa, with Charlie Puth on the piano, providing a moving rendition of their hit, “See You Again “- the staff and the Staples Center you could see employees kissing and talking. The franchise has been devastated since the team learned of the return flight from Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Half time performance by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth

Rob Pelinka, vice-president of basketball operations and general manager, could be seen walking down the halls and being greeted by people with their deepest sympathy. Pelinka was Bryant’s best friend, longtime agent and Gianna’s godfather.

“The first thing that came to my mind, the man, was the family,” James told the crowd. “Looking around this arena, we are all in mourning. We are all hurt. We are all heartbroken. But when we go through things like that, the best thing you can do is lean on your shoulders. your And from Sunday morning to this point – and I heard about Laker Nation before I arrived last year, about the size of a family – and that’s absolutely what I’ve seen all week . “

Across the arena there were reminders of Bryant. In the Lakers locker room, a Bryant No. 24 jersey hung from a fire alarm next to James’ locker, which was Bryant’s former locker stall. James had several pairs of iconic Bryant sneakers in front of his locker to choose from. He wore a brand new pair of Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage / Parade” sneakers for the Lakers morning shoot.

Above the courtyard, in the rafters, all the uniforms removed from the Lakers were covered with a black cape, with the exception of Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24. In the field, there were decals affixed to the hardwood also representing the two numbers of Bryant. like the special KB patch.

"Growing up and watching all these great players play and learn so much from them, now being part of this wall means everything to me."

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and staff members wore a pin with the special KB logo. Each building seat was covered in golden T-shirts with “Bryant 8” at the front and “Bryant 24” at the back – the same shirts that Lakers players wore while warming up before the game.

But there were two empty seats next to the court that stood out. Where Bryant and Gianna sat next to the Lakers bench for a game on December 29 against the Dallas Mavericks, there was a black No. 2 Mamba Academy uniform for Gigi and the Lakers gold uniform n ° 24 of his father draped over the files. A bouquet of red roses rested on each seat.

“This week has been more about life than basketball, winning and losing,” said Vogel after the loss. “… Certainly the heaviest game I have ever participated in.”

Everything was different about this Lakers home game, the first since Sunday’s tragedy after Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game was postponed. Before James’ emotional speech, the lights were dimmed inside the arena more than an hour before the game, which was unusual. The crowd, typically arriving late in Los Angeles, had the hall filled more than an hour before the start of the match. And when the lights came back on, the Lakers players, wearing No. 8 and No. 24 Bryant jerseys, ran to the floor for their row of noisy cheering layup.

Lakers head to court

After the first warm-up, the lights went out and Usher, standing in front of a microphone in front of crowns # 8 and # 24 made of yellow flowers, sang “Amazing Grace” like a video played on the big screen of the outpouring of grief of the sports world for Bryant. The sea of ​​fans rose and held their phones to record the moment. After that, the lights went out again and songs “Kobe” and “Gigi” resounded in the building.

Usher performs “Amazing Grace”

When the lights came back on, Hong played “Hallelujah” on center court while another video was broadcast, showing Bryant speaking in previous interviews about the highlights of his life. Crowds watched the whole spectrum of Bryant’s joy and pain through re-education and training scenes, winning championships with Shaquille O’Neal, celebrating Olympic gold with James, winning his Academy Award and showing his love for his wife, Vanessa, and his four daughters. Lakers and Blazers sat on their bench watching

Cellist Ben Hong accompanies tribute video

There was a 24.2 second moment of silence in honor of the uniform number of Bryant and his daughter.

24.2 seconds of silence

Boyz II Men, originally from Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, sang a moving rendition of the national anthem.

Boyz II’s men sing the national anthem

James and some of his teammates were surrounded by their arms, and fans could be heard sobbing in the stands. Vogel will later say that his players have headed to the center court for the tip with tears in their eyes.

“This is going to take a while,” said Lakers veteran Jared Dudley about the time the Lakers will have to overcome. “It’s not just a game, two games, or two or three weeks. And it may be next year.”

A melancholy James ended his post-match press conference on Friday by focusing on the perspective of Bryant’s death and noting how “the past three years have been the happiest I have ever seen” retired, spending more time with his family.

Bryant, of course, has defined himself through countless distinctions and championships in his quest for basketball perfection. James mirrored his path and pursued greatness. But Bryant’s death helped put the spotlight on James’ instinct to keep his priorities in better balance.

He reiterated that he had no regrets going to see his son, Bronny, play with Sierra Canyon in a high school game in Springfield, Massachusetts, the same day the Lakers played and lost 139-107 to Boston on January 20.

“When you play this basketball game, we give so much,” he said. “It’s my 17th year, so I know. You give it so much where, unfortunately, your family sometimes comes to the side of the road. Because when you want to be good at something, when you want to be the best in something, you become so motivated that you won’t let anything stand in the way of it, not even your own family sometimes.

“At the end of the day, when you hit all your clocks … just make sure to hug your family.”

That night, for the first time since the tragedy, the Lakers and their fans were able to shake hands and cry together in the building where Bryant had brought so much joy.

“The fact that I’m here now means a lot to me,” said James to the crowd in his pre-game speech. “I want to continue with my teammates, to continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would like.”

“So, in the words of Kobe Bryant,” Mamba out. “But in the words of us,” not forgotten “. Long live, brother.”

Dave McMenamin of ESPN contributed to this report.

