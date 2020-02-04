Home and Away seem to be shooting a second gay scene between the beloved lesbian couple Alex and Willow

Channel Seven has come under fire after supposedly cutting out a gay kiss scene from an episode of its long-standing soap home and away – and apparently it wasn’t the first time that this happened.

The scenes include the characters Alex (played by Zoe Ventoura) and Willow (Sarah Roberts), a lesbian couple so loved by the audience that they were referred to as #Willex.

This week, the photo agency Matrix Media Group released still images that show the couple kissing in a park while filming scenes. However, the recently broadcast footage showed that no kiss was exchanged.

Sarah Roberts (left) and Zoe Ventoura at home and away. (Seven network)

Although Channel Seven informed ABC that the deviations were due to “human error” during the “post-production process”, actress Ventoura went to Twitter to acknowledge the disappointment of LGBTQI + fans and to assure them that she was doing the best of it Have treated respect.

“To the #willex fans; please know that every scene has been written, performed and shot with the utmost love and respect for the characters, the relationship and the community. We see you and are grateful for your support. Lots of love x,” they tweeted.

Ventura’s husband, television personality Daniel MacPherson, also showed a feel for the LGBTQI + community.

“Obviously, I’m closer than most for many reasons. That’s why I just say this: The thoughts of today’s fans of this show feel that demonstrating their love or affection is not worth broadcasting,” he continued to write on Twitter. “Well done ZV & SR for your nice work.”

It was late last year when the first inconsistencies were revealed by Twitter fans with eagle eyes who noticed that a kissing scene between Alex and Willow was broadcast in New Zealand, but the same scene was cut for the Australian audience.

“Strange that it’s an Australian show, but only in New Zealand, what is it about? … I hope it’s not homophobia, but it’s not the whole story, I really don’t understand it,” wrote one user.

“I think it’s very dodgy at best, and in the worst case it starts to get involved with homophobia. This expanded scene after Willow tells Alex that it’s so worth it that it’s an integral part of the action. It didn’t make any sense at all, to cut that, “wrote another.

