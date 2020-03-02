home-approves-monthly-bill-to-ban-the-sale-of-flavored-e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Moving to stem a vaping epidemic amongst young individuals, the Home permitted a bill Friday to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other flavored tobacco solutions.

The bill would put new limitations on the advertising of e-cigarettes and ban flavors in tobacco products, which include menthol cigarettes. It also would place a new excise tax on nicotine.

The House authorized the bill, 213-195, sending it to the Senate, wherever approval is regarded not likely. The White Household said in a statement that President Donald Trump’s administration opposes the invoice.

Supporters, largely Democrats, stated the laws offers a extensive approach to reverse a teen vaping epidemic that officials worry is hooking a era of youthful people today on nicotine. In the newest govt survey, a lot more than 1 in four significant faculty students claimed employing e-cigarettes in the former month. Late previous yr, Congress approved a law raising the minimal age to acquire all tobacco and vaping products and solutions from 18 to 21 nationwide.

Opponents mentioned the Property invoice went as well far, noting that the new law increasing the age of tobacco use has been in outcome for only two months. Earlier this calendar year, the Trump administration issued regulations that prohibit fruit, candy, mint and dessert flavors from small, cartridge-based mostly e-cigarettes like Juul, the most well-liked brand name in the U.S.

But the coverage exempts disposable e-cigarettes and greater tank-based vaping products. Individuals exceptions adopted months of lobbying by vaping corporations. Community wellbeing advocates accused the administration of caving to field strain.

Some members of the Congressional Black Caucus claimed the proposal to ban menthol cigarettes could damage black people who smoke. African Us citizens smoke menthol cigarettes at a much increased fee than the rest of the U.S. populace, in accordance to the federal Facilities for Sickness Management and Prevention. Promoting and advertising of menthol cigarettes is heavily specific towards black people who smoke.

“White adult smokers would see tiny change in their life immediately after this ban, though black smokers could experience even extra sweeping harassment from law enforcement if the hint of menthol smoke can justify a stop” by a police officer, explained Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.

“A ban that targets menthol solutions but ignores other premium tobacco solutions unduly burdens the black local community,” stated Clarke, whose Brooklyn district is greater part African American.

Clarke invoked Eric Garner, a black New York person who died just after currently being put in a chokehold by law enforcement officers who stopped him for offering loose, untaxed cigarettes.

“As Eric Garner’s mother is aware all as well properly, in New York a one cigarette can become a dying sentence,” Clarke explained.

Supporters stated the Property invoice would have huge well being benefits for teens who increasingly use e-cigarettes and vape goods with flavors this kind of as mango, bubble gum and cotton candy.

E-cigarettes are battery-run gadgets that normally warmth a flavored nicotine resolution into an inhalable aerosol. They have been pitched to older people as a fewer-destructive alternate to traditional cigarettes, but there is minimal facts on their ability to enable people who smoke quit.

Additional than six million American middle and substantial faculty pupils applied some type of tobacco item last yr.

“Tobacco firms will not give up, but we will not, both,” explained Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., a previous Wellbeing and Human Solutions secretary who co-sponsored the monthly bill.

Vaping “is the community well being disaster of the 21st century,” Shalala said, including that nicotine publicity during youth and younger adulthood is specially perilous. Kids who use flavored e-cigarettes most likely would not do so without having flavors that mask the product’s harshness, she and other supporters claimed.

“It’s distinct the tobacco business has used the identical techniques that they have employed for many years to hook young people on new versions of their products and solutions in buy to deliver new buyers that will be addicted for lifestyle,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N-J., the bill’s lead sponsor.

E-cigarette makers these as Juul Labs use “slick merchandise designs, glossy commercials and sweet flavors to appeal to children,” Pallone claimed. The fast rise of vaping has reversed a long time of declines in youth tobacco use, he reported.

Some e-cigarettes glance like regular cigarettes or cigars. Some seem like USB flash drives, pens and other each day products.

The Vapor Technologies Association, an sector lobbying group, explained the House bill would do very little to guard youth whilst hurting hundreds of thousands of grownups who depend on vaping to quit smoking.

“Bans don’t get the job done. They under no circumstances have,” claimed Tony Abboud, the group’s govt director. The proposed excise tax would probably direct to an enhance in smoking, he claimed.

Juul Labs reported in November that it was halting U.S. profits of its ideal-offering, mint-flavored e-cigarettes as it struggled with a nationwide backlash against vaping. The corporation stopped providing common fruit and dessert flavors in retailers in 2018 and stopped providing them on the web very last 12 months.

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., mentioned he shared Pallone’s worry about the epidemic of youth tobacco usage, but he explained lawmakers also really should handle quick access to cannabis. He cited the demise of an Oregon gentleman who applied an electronic cigarette that contains cannabis oil from a legal dispensary.

“Denouncing cigarette smoking tobacco in all kinds whilst embracing the (decriminalization) or legalization of marijuana is at greatest inconsistent when contemplating very long-time period health and fitness results,” Walden stated.

The White Dwelling reported in a assertion that the invoice “contains provisions that are unsupported by the readily available proof with regards to harm reduction and American tobacco use behaviors.” It also may perhaps prohibit accessibility by grownup e-cigarette people to “products that could deliver a much less damaging alternative” to regular cigarettes, the White House mentioned.

Five Republicans joined 208 Democrats to help the monthly bill. Seventeen Democrats — like eight users of the black caucus — opposed the bill.

