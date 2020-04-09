WASHINGTON – Retired firefighter Gary Holmberg has just been in the Pleasant View nursing home in Maryland for a bit, recovering from a fall in his assisted living center.

But nearly a month after his arrival, Holmberg, 77, became one of more than a dozen resident nurses who died from respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

“She has many lives, many lives left, no questions asked,” said her son Rob Holmberg, 47.

Pleasant View became the site of one of Maryland’s worst outbreaks, 40 miles outside the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C.

In total, 98 of the residents and facility staff tested positive and 17 people associated with the home died, according to the Carroll County Health Department.

The nursing home accounts for 60% of the county’s coronavirus cases and most of its deaths. The Pleasant View experience highlights the struggles of foster care homes to keep the elderly, the vulnerable and the mentally ill at bay.

“They stand out. Everyone is really stressed, working at a high level. Everyone is working 16, 18-hour days to try and get things done,” said Kevin Heffner, president of LifeSpan Network, a team of 300 seniors care provider that includes Pleasant View.

SHORT TESTING

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said this week that 81 of the more than 200 nursing homes reported coronavirus cases.

Some nursing homes called for help before the cases were reported, but they were not available. Heffner said Pleasant View asked Maryland authorities for kit tests on March 10, but he didn’t get it immediately. The Pleasant View home did not respond to a request for comment.

Two weeks later, on March 27, the home nurse reported two positive cases of coronavirus, with 64 more the following day, Carroll County health commissioner Ed Singer told reporters last week.

Hogan said in an interview with C-SPAN that a health care worker brought the virus to the nursing home, infecting residents and other staff. The Maryland Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Heffner said many home care staff can operate at multiple facilities, which inadvertently turns it into a carrier of the virus.

LifeSpan-related care centers have since become more restrictive to staff, asking them to stay away for 14 days if they work in a facility where something has been tested positive.

Earlier this week, Hogan issued an executive order for nursing homes in Maryland. It requires testing to be facilitated by the state’s health department and the creation of separate observation and isolation areas for residents. It also requires staff who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment.

But the equipment is in short supply. Two of the major providers of Maryland nursing homes said they were not likely to meet the demand, Heffner said. Nurses in nurses are trying to make gaps in resources from the state’s health department, community groups and industry associations.

Nursing homes across the country are struggling to find protective gear, said representatives for LeadingAge, an association for non-profit adult care centers.

“Nursing homes are clearly on the front lines, given the population they serve,” said LeadingAge spokeswoman Lisa Sanders. Home nurses should be prioritized for equipment like other health care workers, he said.

For Holmberg, additional requirements for nursing homes are too late. He died on March 29, days before his trial for the new coronavirus.

