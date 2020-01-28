Home fire in the city of Leon displaces tenants

Posted: Jan 27th 2020 / 10:16 am CST / Updated: January 27th 2020 / 11:20 am CST

A fire broke out in a house on the 6900 block on Kate Ave. in the city of Leon on Sunday.

According to the Sparta Area Fire District, the fire occurred at 12:53 p.m. after the Sparta Area Fire District.

Chef Mike Arnold says the cause of the fire is electrical.

Arnold said when the crews arrived there was a fire burning in the back of the house that spread to the attic and roof.

Both residents of the house were able to flee with a pet cat and no injuries were reported.

According to the department, the crews found it difficult to get to the fire due to the unploughed driveway, and they had to use an all-wheel drive to get up the hill near the house.

The fire department was on site for three hours. In addition to the Sparta Area Fire District, several agencies helped extinguish the fire together with a “merciful Samaritan with a snow plow truck”.

The house is insured and the American Red Cross is helping the family to accommodate them.