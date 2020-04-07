“Home Houses” Calls An Honest Answer To Fan Questions During Broadcast Broadcasting Anniversary 7

The cast of “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) is celebrating its seventh anniversary together!

On April 6, Sung Hoon, Gian84, Lee Si Eon, Park Na Rae, and HAMAS MAMAMOO performed a live YouTube broadcast to answer fans’ questions.

Sung Hoon received a question including one of his 17-year-old fans asking how long he had to wait to get married. Read the comment, Lee Si Eon jokes that he was at a meeting of the actor’s fans.

When asked by members of the island who wanted to go to the desert, Park Na Rae replied, “I feel like Sung Hoon. Sung Hoon has good survival skills.” Gian84 jokes, “I’ll survive on your own,” I never thought I would join Gian84. ” Park Na Rae can also teach lessons for fans.

Gian84 received some comments on fashion. “I bought a lot of clothes, but I know through Choong Jae, it’s all about your face,” he said.

In choosing between Lee Si Eon and Sung Hoon, the webtoon writer reluctantly replied, “Let me tell you, Sung Hoon.” Lee Si Eon jokes with him, and he blows on the broadcast.

One fan commented that Gian84 is similar to Park Sae Ro Yi, Park Seo Joon’s character from “Itaewon Class.” Make everybody laugh, Gian84 said, “I will be criticized if he said, but I will not resist you. I will live with confidence.”

The cast then reminisced about their first appearance on the show. Gian84 says, “You still feel like a dream,” to Park Na Rae, “Don’t you have a nightmare?”

Lee Si Eon said he didn’t know it very well, when Sung Hoon added, “I didn’t know it during the movie, but I was embarrassed to watch my first clip in the studio.”

Wasa mamamoo announcing, “I suppose that failed too. I feel ashamed, but many people are happy.”

Park Na Rae says, “I talk about the Na Rae Bar on various shows, but I hesitate when I have time to show it (on TV). I believe it can be here because ‘Home Alone’ cast members talk about how this is fun. “

When a fan asked what she was jealous with Gian84, Lee Si Eon said, “There are many people who misunderstand are not happy with Gian, but I’m very close.” He further explained, “I like Gian84, but I was upset when Gian84 made the difference.”

Other fans are asking for advice on how to handle bad comments. “I haven’t addressed this yet,” he said. “I created a volunteer organization, but it turned out to be 100. It was frustrating.”

Hwasa was then assigned a member of the group if he would debut with “Home Alone”. Idham said, “I’ll choose Na Rae, and I think Sung Hoon will work in the visual. Next, I’ll choose Lee Si Eon. I can’t control my emotions, and Gian84 can’t control, so I get rid of (him).”

Members of MAMAMOO also answered honestly about their most unlikely cast members. “We’re close, but sometimes it’s not comfortable,” he said. “I didn’t know Lee Si Eon at first glance. I thought it was weird.”

The cast completed the broadcast with an acrostic poem “Home Alone” and a live duet performance by Hwasa and Gian84.

Watch the latest episode of “Home Alone” with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?