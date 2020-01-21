Home improvement spending rises 1.5 pct in Q4

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The market for home repairs and conversions declined last year, but some current economic indicators show that the industry could be heading for a recovery, according to an Associated Press report.

The decline started in the first quarter of 2019 and is expected to end in the third quarter of this year, according to researchers at Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Forecasts predict that repair and renovation spending in the fourth quarter will increase 1.5 percent year over year.

The forecast growth in repairs and renovations is due to weak new-home sales, which declined 1.7 percent in November, according to the National Association of Realtors. However, builders continue to build single family houses.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, housing starts in November rose by 13.6 percent compared to the previous year. The number of building permits also rose by 11.1 percent.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), a trading group for purchasing managers, there is also talk of a possible end to the slump in the manufacturing sector, which has brought the industry to the slowest level since the great recession in June 2009.

The ISM announced that its manufacturing index declined from 48.1 in November to 47 in December. Group members remain optimistic, however, due to higher prices and other encouraging signs.

“We have probably seen the worst behind us,” said Tim Fiore, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Survey Committee.

The slowdown in economic growth has hurt manufacturers around the world and caused demand in the United States to decline.

Affected by the trade war with China, the Trump administration’s tariffs have also increased commodity prices. Trading partners with the United States have pushed back, making it more difficult for American companies to sell products abroad.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.