Home Sales Solid as New Developments Continue to Grow in Clovis, Fresno County

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) – East of Clovis, more and more energy efficient homes are expanding in the development of De Young’s Highlands.

“Lots of features for zero energy that you won’t actually see. It’s built into the structure of the house,” said Ryan De Young with De Young Properties. “One of those things will be a smart thermostat, so it’s also a smart home. It is designed to try to reduce energy consumption in the home.”

De Young Properties is releasing two new floor plans to buyers as part of its Highlands community.

The Valley property market is heating up.

In Fresno County, 731 homes were sold in December 2019, up from 670 in 2018.

“A year ago today, interest rates were almost one percent higher. This gives buyers a lot of motivation and buying power,” said Don Scordino, president of the Association of Fresno real estate agents.

Scardino says sales of new and existing homes are solid. He says the location is pushing people to buy existing homes.

In 2019, 7,352 homes were sold in the Fresno and Clovis region.

The median price was $ 280,000, an increase of $ 5,000 from last year, which he says does not show a recession.

As for the Highland properties, more than 60% of all vacated residential sites were sold the first weekend when the Zero Energy community was launched.

Last summer, the builder participated in Extreme Makeover, Home Edition and built a house for a local firefighter.

“Of course, the construction of the extreme makeover house edition has drawn a lot of attention to the neighborhood. It’s wonderful to see how many people have enjoyed buying their house here,” said Scardino.

The episode airs in the spring.

Experts say that with the new California building code, many home builders will be required to build energy-efficient homes in the future.

