“Homecoming” Season 2 Teaser finds Janella Mona scared and confused

Ever wonder what it is like to wake up and not remember who you are or how you got there? This is the fight Janella Mona faces in the home teaser Season 2. Mona takes on the role of Julie Roberts in the lead role in the Amazon Prime series, and plays the role of Jackie, who in the teaser finds herself on a rowboat in the middle of nowhere with no idea how Reached there.

It asks her to go on a quest to find her true identity, but in order to do so, she must immerse the world of Homecoming Initiative and her parent company Geist Group, which could put her in constant danger. “You have to do what you think is right, but you have to protect yourself, because no one else will,” Mona’s voice was heard saying as the camera cut short flashes of repetitive characters, such as Walter (Stephen James) and Audrey (Hong Chow), along with the new CEOs, Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper) and Joan Kozak, intended to embody an unnamed military member. But which of them turns out to be Jackie’s friend or foe? Sustained that the teaser leaves in the air.

Amazon Prime YouTube video

“It does something unique in the television space,” Mona told Entertainment Weekly about the second season of the show, which will first air on Friday, May 22, on Amazon Prime Video. “When I read those episodes, I was like, ‘Oh wow, it’s still going to be of a very special quality and take everybody in an unexpected place.'”

And if you’re wondering how season two will compare to its first season, Monaa has promised plenty of tense moments that will keep viewers on their edge. “She’s even more limited this season – and even tighter,” she added. “Nothing looks.”

Fans can also expect to see a new side of Walter, who will have a much more controlling attitude to move forward. “We see Walter caged and more determined,” James told EW about his character in the same interview. “His time away from the facility left a lot of room to think about what he was going through. It’s interesting to see how (he and Jackie) use each other, need each other and spend something on each other.”

Let’s hope this potential team gives Jackie the answers she is so looking for.