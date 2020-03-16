Homeland Carrie goes through some familiar steps

Claire DanesFoto: Sifeddine Elamine (Showtime) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

“Two Minutes” serves as a necessary reminder that the end result is not too early. Carrie Mathison’s character and attitude by her reluctant colleagues does not come as a surprise. No matter how many times he keeps his day, he will always look with suspicion and resentment. He should not be blamed for any of his sins, for it is clear that his people will never improve. Everyone around him looks like a barrier this week to overcome a mission ahead and center.

Carrie’s only thoughtful mission is to save Maxi, who threatens to take the flight recorder off the President’s downloaded helicopter. Max was captured by a Taliban soldier who used drugs, seized him and took his goods to market. Yes, it includes a flight record that should be a tough sale. (If you had no clue what it was, how much would you pay for an electronic device?) The last time we saw the recorder, a horse was tied up on a mountain convoy, so … luck.

An investigation is underway at the Kabul station, and the FBI is currently at the scene. The theory of the job is that someone inside is refusing to step down from the president and, as in Carrie’s shadow, the suspicion is on Carrie because she suggested Warner first visit the troops. Not only that, but the technicians have finished cleaning up the recording of his encounter with Eugene, Jenna reveals Dunne, and reveals the details that ruined the career that Saul Carrie was thinking of choking her own child. For Carrie, for more suspicious behaviors, for example, it is a good time to run away from the building to meet Eugene in the hope of helping Max search.

Eugene agrees to close Carrie’s source for two minutes to secure American control in the region. In the most intense sequence of the hour, Carrie pulls Jenna (not the most enjoyable mediator around) and drives a copier to distract the machinery while separating a control machine. Carrie’s technical reactions to this scene are very much in keeping with the CIA’s working relationship with her: she’s a nervous distraction, constantly breaking the protocol, and should not be relied on, despite repeatedly getting results.

It is a good time for the new US president to impose harsh diplomacy by setting up war rules and rolling all the Taliban at the football stadium. Hayes doesn’t even come to the office remotely; After intense training from David Wellington, Hayes finds the cave completely and, at the end of the call, finds Ghulam agreeing with every word. It is still too soon to close the door, presumably because Hayes is taking part in the presidency, but of course, he believes he is just an incompetent source.

When he learns that the news of Saul Carrie’s meeting with Eugene is fake, he decides to send her back to Germany to continue her recovery. Carrie’s only focus continues to be Max’s liberation and is not inclined to put it in the hands of his colleagues. Once again, Jenna does not know who she really is when she takes Carrie to the airport and thinks that her case has been done after Carrie’s juggling. Carrie jumps through a service door and meets the waiting Eugene. Yes, folks, he’s going ugly.

The last thing Carrie sees when she leaves the station is to return to Haqqani herself. Not wanting to return to the Gulam by fleeing the escape options, he decided to take the chance with the Americans for the best price. While Saul is responsible for the situation, this is probably the best bet. But after the new president gets involved, the situation is likely to deteriorate rapidly, and it will be time for Carrie Mathison to come to the rescue again. After that, it would be good to find something else to do with his life. The character has gone so far as to go in this world.

