Homeland revives its 24th memories with a seriously wounded episode

Lean but slightly meaningful as the “chalk up a little,” “Chaos Two Down” finds that two people come in power and respond in very different ways. These back-to-back episodes bring the motherland closer to 24 locations, with real-time events happening and competing on all fronts for hours. While all of Carrie’s Russian story line is forgotten, the “earlier” segment points to how it will be rebuilt: it was Carrie who suggested President Warner come to Afghanistan first and for a moment. it will fall on it again.

Following the helicopter crash, confusion spreads. Some blamed the Taliban for an easy-to-reach result after hitting the escort. Again, there is no evidence of what happened to Chalk One, so a team is sent from the Army post to find the ruins and possible ones. Max is in the midst of them, but his time as a lucky charm has ended. When the team reached Chalk One, we soon assumed that there were no survivors, including both presidents.

When Vice President Hayes got the news, the brush was evaporating instantly. His first instinct was to force David Wellington into a war-time regime and run away. The question on the table after the Taliban forces landed is to pull back and allow the president’s body, including the president’s body, or throw a bomb and ensure that Warner’s body is not recovered by anyone. Carrie opposes the latter plan, not because of any consideration regarding the proper disposal of the president’s remains, but because the destruction of the helicopter will eliminate any evidence of a crash. Enter Max Piotrowski, a reluctant protagonist who can fire a black box (marked “orange”, though red on the screen). Regrettably, the majority of the team was killed and perhaps the last seconds on the ground, and it had long-lasting results as they spoke on the chains of success.

In the White House, flawless Hayes tries to move into the military and refuse to make decisions, but not in Wellington. He essentially strikes Hayes with an air strike call, and even then Hayes tries to command without a command. Because there is reason to doubt that this is the Patriot, and that it is all in motion, and that Hayes will be in the midst of a car crash, but at the moment it plays a sharp contrast with Kabul who returns the news in Kabul. At least while they were in each other’s company, he and Tasneem said they were unaware of the accident, which shows that even though one of them was responsible, they didn’t work together. The US ambassador wants to make any announcement about the accident with Ghulam but has plans. He made a speech for Hakani, who broke the news, declared martial law, and publicly condemned the deaths of both presidents.

Is it possible that no one is responsible? This is when Carrie was investigating the accident and saw the president’s helicopter crash at the last minute and the engineer who had crossed it disappeared from the base. For several tense moments, this conspiracy plays out as the first rope, but it turned out that the engineer was with his pregnant girlfriend and that it was a daily issue due to the mechanical failure of the transport change. I hope we know that it’s not accidental at all because it was not a homeland style. If there was no assassination yet, there would be no last bend in the last season – just want to use the impossible players and try to capitalize?

Critical observations

Speaking of 24, the motherland went through the heads of the presidents so quickly that I couldn’t help wondering if the previous show was close. Not Near! As far as I can tell, 24 were only 8 presidents during this time. (I’m not restarting 24: The legacy here may or may not be another president. My research is ineffective.) He kept the president out of office for only so much work, including Keane, Warner and now Hayes. appear on the show. (I think you’ll correct me if I’m wrong.)

