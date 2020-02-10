Homeland’s premiere last season wasted no time in jeopardizing Carrie

Claire Danes, Andrea Deck Photo: Sifeddine Elamine (Showtime) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

It’s been almost two years since we saw Carrie Mathison, though not nearly as much time has passed for her. It’s understandable if you need to refresh your memory before delving into the final season of Homeland, but in short: Carrie was captured in Russia and spent six months undertaking an intensified interview, most of the time without her medication , When Saul finally negotiated her release, she showed up with wild eyes and crazy hair and was not even able to recognize her longtime boss and co-conspirator.

Looking back at the seventh season finale, I expressed my hope that we won’t be spending too much time on this Carrie incarnation, and Deception Indicated obliges to miss most of her recovery. It served its end-of-season shock value, but that doesn’t mean Homeland is ignoring the effects of Carrie’s Russian detention. The episode title comes from the judgment of the polygraph test that Carrie received during her recovery on a German military base. Is Carrie lying that she’s working with the enemy and giving up secret services, or is the test failing because she can’t remember 180 days in Russia?

There have been several episodes in past seasons when Carrie tried to restore her security clearance, but the clock is ticking. So it’s Saul who saves. Now President Warner’s National Security Advisor, Saul, is in Qatar to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table and eventually reach an agreement that will get US troops out of Afghanistan. The president of this country is on board, but his veep Abdul G’ulom, who is obviously the real power, disagrees. Since Carrie is an “old friend” of G’ulom, Saul is quickly away from Germany to pick her up and put her back in the field. No one else thinks this is a good idea, except Carrie, who is ever committed to the job and ready to take action.

The status quo at home is quickly restored: No matter how much Carrie loves the job, she will never love her again. No matter how many times she saves the world, almost no one she works with will ever trust her. Of course, she is not entirely innocent in this one-way love affair, as she has behaved unpredictably enough over the years that she will probably never be entirely suspicious. It’s Carrie’s longest dysfunctional relationship, and it will be interesting to see if this last season turns out to be the story of how it finally comes out.

In Kabul, Carrie meets with her successor as station manager, Mike Dunne (Cliff Chamberlain) and newbie agent Jenna Bragg (Andrea Deck). Dunne has already received a heads-up that Carrie may be compromised, but there isn’t much he can do because she works for the National Security Advisor. Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Max is involved in a nerd-out-of-the-office mission to replace a listening device near the Pakistani border. Homeland, directed by series veteran Leslie Linka Glatter, gets his tense, tense best as the story between Carrie’s attempt to secretly meet with an old asset and Max, who is accompanied by Taliban troops to accomplish his mission, replaced.

What’s strange about all of this is how much of it has to do with season four, and not one of the most memorable ones in the series. Although Saul never addresses her by name, the woman who represents Pakistan in the peace talks is Tasneem Qureshi. If she and Saul seem to have history, it is because she is behind Saul’s kidnapping by Taliban leader Haissam Haqqani. This name may ring because it led the attack on the Islamabad embassy to which both Saul and Max refer in this episode. The listening device that Max is putting on is to pick up Haqqani’s communications from Pakistan to alert them to the Taliban’s real plans for the peace talks.

Nevertheless, it is hardly necessary to delve into the background story to immerse yourself in the driving currents of home. Max gains the respect of his military escorts by volunteering to be left alone to complete the mission and by letting it stand on the players, including the fact that he was in the Islamabad embassy as everything for Hell went. As always, Carrie is not so lucky. Their secret meeting with an asset that is only known to them goes wrong when it turns out that he was murdered by the Taliban for working with the Americans and their journey leaves them and hides them from civilians. She is not much better when she returns to the train station and learns that her meeting with G’ulom has been postponed until the next morning.

The worst is lifted forever when Carrie waits for G’ulom to end another meeting and then see her Russian kidnapper Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) leave G’ulom’s office. Since Carrie is haunted by memories of clinging to Jewgeni and asking him not to leave her, we need to consider whether a severe case of Stockholm syndrome has caused Carrie to betray her country (almost certainly not) or whether she is under gas again (probably) bingo). Whatever the twist, “Deception Indicated” puts Homeland on solid, albeit familiar, ground as it heads for its final route.

