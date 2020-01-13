Homeless activists come to defend people living in Lake Echo Park after a clean-up notice

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Los Angeles park wardens were reportedly planning to eliminate the homeless living at Echo Park Lake on Monday morning, angering community members and homeless advocates.

People living in the park say they have received a notice on their tents telling them to collect all of their personal belongings before 7 a.m. and that the cleanup would continue until Friday. This has raised many questions and concerns for many like Davon Brown.

Brown has lived in a tent in the park for three months and says he feels safer than living in a shelter.

“Not all homeless people are addicts. Some people try here. Not everyone has parents to help us with the school fees. You know, I went out to go to school,” said Brown.

Dozens of community activists arrived at the park early Monday morning hoping to protect the homeless from removal, although no one showed up all morning. Several others demonstrated outside the office of Los Angeles city councilor Mitch O’Farrell.

Some community organizers like Jed Parriot think the city should be more accommodating and not just sweep them out of sight.

“Shelters are not the solution. Permanent housing is the solution … We really have to tell these owners and owners of sorry homes, you’re going to have to endure this,” said Parriott. “I’m sorry you don’t like that you have to see this, that you have to see poverty.” You’re going to have to see it now until we get permanent accommodation for everyone. Sorry.

A spokesperson for O’Farrell said he was unaware of the planned cleanup and released the following statement, which reads in part: “The board member did not lead and our office was not aware of any action underway – planned or unintended – at Echo Park Lake.”

