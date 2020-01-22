Homeless Census Volunteers Wanted | FOX2548 & WIProud

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 11:29 am CST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 11:29 am CST

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, more than 500,000 people were homeless across the country in a single night in 2019.

At 11 p.m. on Wednesday, dozens of volunteers spend the night outdoors, hoping that every homeless person in Eau Claire and neighboring counties will be counted at a time when the homeless are being counted, which is part of a national effort.

“Someone is chronically homeless if they have been on the street, in an animal shelter, or in a place where they have not lived for 12 months or more or four or more times in the past 12 months,” said Samantha Harkness. Case Manager at Western Dairyland.

This is achieved through a collaboration between nonprofit organizations such as Western Dairyland, Family Promise and Lutheran Social Services.

Twice a year, Western Dairyland and partner organizations work to provide people and homeless people with information and resources. The aim is to find people who refer to their list of apartments to support them with accommodation in the future.

Wednesday nights, volunteers hand out things like socks, blankets, groceries, and toiletries.

“They are our neighbors, they are our friends, they are our family,” said Harkness. “If you can find someone and help someone, it’s really worth it.”

Western Dairyland operates permanent support housing, commonly referred to as “Housing First”, that provides housing and case management services to people or families who are chronically homeless.

On Wednesday evening, volunteers are still needed, especially for the counties of Jackson, Buffalo and Trempealeau. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

More information about volunteering can be found here.