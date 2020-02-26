[homeless-gentleman-denied-sexually-assaulting-woman,-stated-he-was-collecting-cans:-reviews]

Angel Rivera stands next to an attorney all through his arraignment. File image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angel David Hermosill Rivera and his girlfriend, both homeless, had been out gathering cans the morning of Jan. 24 when he left her for a while, going back into an alley off Alder Road.

Rivera claimed he went back again into the alley to get additional cans. Investigators feel he sexually assaulted a girl he experienced handed in the alley.

In accordance to court docket paperwork unveiled Wednesday, Rivera was brought to the location the place the female first spoke to police. The woman claimed she was “1,00 p.c positive” he was the male who assaulted her.

Officers pointed out the woman “appeared to be in shock and could hardly walk.”

Rivera, 35, has pleaded not responsible to four felonies filed from him in connection with the Jan. 24 assault. He is held on $100,00 bail and his future courtroom hearing is scheduled for March five.

Rivera’s girlfriend instructed police she and Rivera are living outside in the vicinity of 30th and H streets. The early morning of Jan. 24 they walked by way of alleys seeking for recyclables and passed a woman sitting down in an alley less than a carport, the girlfriend mentioned.

Later, Rivera stated he desired to use the lavatory and remaining her, the girlfriend reported according to the paperwork. He returned about 30 minutes later on. He then mentioned he needed to fulfill someone at the bus terminal and still left for an additional 20 minutes, she informed law enforcement.

Questioned at law enforcement headquarters, Rivera consistently denied sexually assault the girl.

He advised investigators he experienced lived most of his life in Los Angeles and experienced only been in Bakersfield a few months. Rivera reported he was attending courses at Bakersfield University in the hopes of turning out to be a personal conditioning trainer.

Rivera denied he had ever been arrested, but a qualifications verify showed he had formerly been arrested on rates of injuring an officer and vandalism, the paperwork said.