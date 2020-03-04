homeless-high-faculty-scholar-applying-basketball-to-uncover-far-better-existence

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania — A homeless high faculty university student is working with basketball to obtain a better everyday living for his family members.

It is challenging currently being a superior faculty athlete. It normally takes follow, perseverance and determination.

Then you can find Jeremiah Alexander. His story redefines just how really hard matters can get and just how robust the human spirit can be.

Alexander found a household at Bensalem Substantial School – even however he and his mother are homeless.

The family fell on difficult situations three several years back. Alexander’s mom, Lesonya Stephens, shed their apartment and then they were being in and out of homeless shelters for a calendar year.

Then in 2018, they moved to governing administration-assisted housing, but then she missing her occupation and that apartment far too.

“It is really been tough on him. Its been genuinely challenging I can tell,” claimed Stephens.

Alexander and his mom are now divided. When she’s keeping with various family members and good friends all around the region, he’s being with 1 of his teammates, Aaron Sanders and his family members, so he can maintain participating in and end school.

The senior does not get to see his mom a lot right now considering the fact that she has little income and no automobile. But it truly is driving the guard on the court docket and in the classroom.

Alexander is hoping to make the most out of a hard situation, you would never know there was agony guiding that smile.

“You would hardly ever know what he’s been through, the way he carries himself,” stated mentor Ron Morris.

Alexander feels most at home on the courtroom participating in basketball. It provides the family members hope for a faculty scholarship and a far better future.